BARRY, Ill. — The Western volleyball team defeated Liberty 17-25, 29-27, 25-23 at home on Tuesday evening.
Natalie Harris and Haley Flores both had seven kills for the Wildcats and Flores led defensively with 18 digs. Karli Colgrove also had 13 assists for Western.
MT. STERLING, Ill.
Hornets fall in three sets
The Brown County volleyball team lost to Jacksonville Routt in three sets on Tuesday, 25-21, 28-30, 25-18. Kaci McKeon had 29 digs, 23 serve receptions and an ace for the Hornets and Klare Flynn had six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby McGrath finished with 12 assists and four digs and Katey Flynn added four kills, four digs and an ace.