STAFF REPORT
The Quincy High School Music and Fine Arts Department has a long history of producing high-quality musical productions each fall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the annual fall musical has been postponed until spring. To give students an opportunity to shine on stage QHS is planning something new, “Broadway Battle” A Monologue and Showtune Virtual Competition. The event is directed by QHS Director of Theatre Meghan Buckley.
Broadway Battle monologue and showtune student acts will be recorded early this fall and virtually adjudicated by experts in theatre and vocal performance from across the United States. On Nov. 14, 2020, the entire production will be broadcast, along with a judge’s spotlight and awards ceremony. Patrons may go to qpsmusic.org/tickets to reserve a virtual seat. There is no charge for virtual tickets rather, patrons will have the opportunity to make a donation to the Department of Music and Fine Arts at the time of reservation.