CHILLICOTHE, Ill. -- Quincy Notre Dame fell to Mendota 3-2 in the Class 1A sectional championship on Saturday.
Mendota struck first, scoring a goal off a long cross floater in the 22nd minute, taking a 1-0 lead.
Although, the Raiders had several scoring opportunities in the first half, they were unable to capitalize. The Trojans would take a 1-0 lead to halftime.
Near the beginning of the second half, Mendota scored again to take a 2-0 lead.
Then, Raiders senior Logan Zanger scored off a header with 21 minutes remaining in the second half to narrow Mendota's lead to 2-1.
The two teams then traded goals in the final minutes of the game.
QND finishes the season with a 16-6-3 record after falling to Mendota in the sectional title game.
