QUINCY — Phyllis Stewart started working as administrative assistant and School Board secretary for Superintendent George Meyer.
Seven more superintendents and dozens of School Board members later, Stewart is retiring, effective June 30, after 27 years in a key supporting role for Quincy Public Schools.
“I like helping people. I like working with people,” Stewart said. “This was the right job for me.”
Taking on the role will be Kim Wert, who worked a year at Quincy High School then 25 years as an elementary secretary, 22 at Dewey and the last three at Lincoln-Douglas.
“This is very out of my comfort zone,” Wert said. “I loved working at the elementary school and felt very confident in my job. I just wanted a change and something challenging.”
Wert’s been working with Stewart at the board office since early May, while also training two new secretaries at Lincoln-Douglas, to learn the ins and outs of a job that’s more involved than many people realize.
“I’ve learned a lot, and I know I have a lot to learn,” Wert said. “Phyllis is like a wealth of knowledge.”
Stewart works directly with both the superintendent and the School Board. “You’re doing the minutes, the roll calls at the meetings. There’s just some official secretary to the board stuff that has to be done through the year,” she said. “In the summer, it’s less busy, but the board still has a lot of things in June, July and August, so that part’s still busy.”
Stewart also serves as the school district’s Freedom of Information Act officer and updates the district’s policy manual.
And she’s always answered the phone to handle questions, comments and complaints.
“A lot of times when people call or need things, you can take care of that without bothering (the superintendent) or some of the other administrators,” Stewart said.
The job changed a lot over the years, and being flexible and adaptable is key.
“When I started, I did a lot of the personnel because George did personnel,” Stewart said. “I used to have to do the board elections. They turned in their petitions here, and you had to have a lottery if more than one came at the same time for the order of the ballot. That’s all taken care of by the Adams County Clerk now.”
Stewart worked from 1979 to 1982 as the secretary for the QPS Head Start program, then held other part-time jobs for several years. She applied again to the school district and got a call in the summer of 1994 for a job when Meyer’s long-time secretary Jan Mohr retired.
“I was the youngest person over at the other board office, the old building. Now I’m the oldest,” Stewart said.
Being home during the pandemic spurred some thoughts of retirement — and so did plans by her husband Chris to retire early next year from his job at Continental Cement in Hannibal, Mo.
Starting in July, Stewart intends to enjoy having the summer off — something that didn’t happen in her current year-round job.
Other top priorities are staying in Quincy but spending time with her sons, one in Chicago and one in Chesterfield, Mo., the grandkids in Chesterfield and her mom in her hometown of Granite City.
So is staying in touch with long-time coworkers.
“I’m going to miss everyone here. A lot of these people, you’ve just gone through life together — births, deaths, divorces, marriages. It won’t be the same, but I hope the relationships and friendships I formed will continue at least somewhat when I’m not seeing them every day,” Stewart said.
She also plans to be in touch with Wert.
“I told her to call me anytime,” she said. “Every month is different. It’s just a cycle of everything you go through in a year. Once she’s been through all that, she’ll be good, but she might have to ask me a few questions as it goes the first year.”