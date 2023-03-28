This composite image shows one of the clusters, NGC 2024, which is found in the center of the so-called Flame Nebula about 1,400 light years from Earth. Astronomers have studied two star clusters using NASA Chandra and infrared telescopes.
X-ray: NASA/CXC/PSU/K.Getman, E.Feigelson, M.Kuhn and the MYStIX team; Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech
QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will present a live video talk Thursday at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
The discussion, taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be "Exploring the Invisible Universe with Chandra Space Telescope." The Chandra X-Ray Observatory telescope was launched in 1999 with the mission of detecting x-ray emissions from very hot regions of the universe, such as exploded stars, galaxy clusters, and matter around black holes.
Thursday's live video session will feature Jen Lauer, an astronomer with the Smithsonian's Astrophysical Observatory in Cambridge, Mass. The Observatory in Cambridge hosts Chandra’s satellite operations, data processing and distribution. Jen has a Bachelor’s degree in Physics and a Master’s in Astronomy and has worked with data from Chandra since its launch. There will also be a short video about the space shuttle launch of Chandra, narrated by Air Force Colonel Eileen Collins. Collins was the commander of that shuttle mission, the first time a woman commanded a space mission.
The Quincy Astronomy Club was formed by local amateur astronomers and seeks to teach, explore, and expand minds about space and our universe. Lectures are held monthly, usually on the last Thursday of the month. The club also holds monthly evening observing sessions. These are scheduled as weather and observing conditions permit. Local amateurs with their telescopes guide the observing sessions.
