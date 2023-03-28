Inside the Flame Nebula

This composite image shows one of the clusters, NGC 2024, which is found in the center of the so-called Flame Nebula about 1,400 light years from Earth. Astronomers have studied two star clusters using NASA Chandra and infrared telescopes.

X-ray: NASA/CXC/PSU/K.Getman, E.Feigelson, M.Kuhn and the MYStIX team; Infrared: NASA/JPL-Caltech

QUINCY — The Quincy Astronomy Club will present a live video talk Thursday at John Wood Community College in Quincy.

The discussion, taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, will be "Exploring the Invisible Universe with Chandra Space Telescope." The Chandra X-Ray Observatory telescope was launched in 1999 with the mission of detecting x-ray emissions from very hot regions of the universe, such as exploded stars, galaxy clusters, and matter around black holes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.