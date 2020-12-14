QUINCY — Mary Talken has always approached life as a wide-open canvas that provides countless opportunities to help others.
And any occasion that she and her husband of 63 years, Larry, can lend a supporting hand they likely will.
"Giving is a way of life," Mary said.
Mary and Larry, who are both in their mid-80s, have been familiar faces connected with a wide variety of local, national and international outreaches through the years.
Just about any chance the Talkens have to help someone or some well-meaning organization, they will make every effort to do just that. They love "doing for others," according to Mary.
That's the spirit the Talkens are hoping proves bountiful in this most unusual of holiday seasons. If there is a need for anything in this crazy year of 2020, the Talkens believe it is a heightened dose of love targeting those in need.
"When I give, it feels so good," Mary said. "It feels so good, it almost feels selfish."
Over the years, Mary has volunteered for Meals on Wheels, donated time at the Catholic Charities Food Bank, worked with Cayce Charities (which assists the needy in rural Arkansas), taught religion to children at St. Peter's Catholic School and helped sponsor impoverished children in Africa, Mexico, South America and India.
At present, Mary keeps busy sewing teddy bears for sick children at Blessing Hospital. She's at 1,200 and counting.
Larry admits that age may have slowed the couple in recent years, but they strive to remain active.
"We've slowed down a lot, but we haven't stopped," said Larry, a former industrial engineer.
And there's more. Much, much more.
Mary has written four books. She also made wedding cakes for 38 years, once serving seven weddings in a single day.
Much of Larry's involvement in charitable work is connected with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He keeps busy making furniture, mostly for children, plus being part of a trail ride near Springfield that raises thousands of dollars each year in support of the children's hospital. And he also finds time to do some farming in Northeast Missouri.
Eric Van Doren is a longtime friend of the Talkens. The Quincy native now lives in Geneva, but remains in contact with Larry and Mary via phone and email.
"What they do is just them," Van Doren said. "Faith is very important to them, and they are just really good people."
The Talkens try to downplay the praise that heads their way. They are simply grateful to be able to help those in need,
"It's a way of life, giving is a way of life," Mary said.
Van Doren said the Talkens have always been more concerned with their fellow man than themselves.
"As long as I've known them, they have been helping others," Van Doren said.
And don't look for the Talkens to ever change.