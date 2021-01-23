QUINCY — All city facilities in Quincy will be open to the public during normal business hours starting Monday, according to a memo from Mayor Kyle Moore.
Quincy City Council and committee meetings also will be opened in a limited capacity to the public.
“As we return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the city of Quincy is excited to welcome back residents to meetings of the Quincy City Council and our other committees,” Moore wrote.
City Hall first closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17 of last year, but facilities had been open temporarily through the crisis.
A total of 15 seats will be open to the public on Monday to accommodate a 50-person cap on the total number of attendees.
To allow for more public seating, the city will try to limit the attendance of department heads to only those who have business before the council.
Remote participation for aldermen and committee members will continue until COVID-19 vaccines are fully distributed to the Phase 1C group of residents, which could include persons between the ages of 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.
Adams County currently is in the middle of its Phase 1B vaccine distributions.
Those wishing to attend a City Council meeting must register with Quincy City Clerk Laura Oakman by calling 217-228-4510 or via email at cityclerk@quincy.gov by noon on the day of the meeting. Priority will be given to those with business before the council or committee.
Members of the public must give their name at the door to enter City Hall and are asked to wear a face mask.