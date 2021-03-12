Quincy fire remains under investigation

QUINCY — The investigation continues into the cause of a fire Thursday night fire in Quincy.
The Quincy Fire Department was called at 11:20 p.m. to 1632 Madison on a report of a structure fire.
Assistant Chief Scott Lucey said the first crew arrived on the scene three minutes later to find heavy fire on the porch extending into the first floor of the home.
“They knocked down the fire on the exterior and then went ahead and went through it,” Lucey said.
No one was inside the home at the time.
Crews knocked down the main body of the blaze within minutes, but the fire traveled into an attic space, which was made difficult to extinguish with the metal roof on the house.
“They usually put those over shingles or wood shakes,” Lucey said. “Well when a fire gets in those wood shakes underneath a metal roof, you just can’t get to it from the exterior. We had to have two guys on top of the house with drills taking screws out of the metal roofing to get it off so they could get the rest of the roof pulled off to put it out.”
Crews remained on the scene for more than three hours.
No injuries were reported.