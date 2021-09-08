QUINCY — Donna Dunn credits two key influences in the kitchen — her mom Debbie Lay and her grandma Dorothy VanOrder.
The pair passed along their love of baking to Dunn at an early age.
“It’s just always been a family thing for us,” the Quincy woman said. “I’ve been cooking ever since I was old enough to stand with grandma in the kitchen and get my hands in the cinnamon roll dough.”
Dunn still makes the rolls, using her grandma’s recipe, but “I am more known for my meringue cream pies,” she said.
The pies rely on a from-scratch crust and usually a double batch of meringue. “It’s all about how long you beat it and making sure you get those really stiff peaks,” Dunn said.
Most-requested pie fillings range from chocolate, her husband Lonnie’s favorite, to butterscotch.
“I grew up with it, but a lot of people never had butterscotch pie or have heard of it,” Dunn said. “It’s my mom’s favorite, my uncle’s favorite, and now I’m the one that has to make it. I have to make two different ones. My uncle would rather have a graham cracker crust, but he still wants the meringue on it.”
Dunn actually prefers brownies or cookies over pie, or even a basic chocolate cake like Chocolate Zucchini Cake. “It’s so moist and soft,” she said.
Vanilla Ice Cream “is a little bit different recipe than a lot of other ones I’ve seen or tried,” she said. “It was a summer tradition. Every cookout we would have homemade ice cream.”
Treasured memories of family meals and time spent together in the kitchen stoke Dunn’s passion for cooking and baking.
“For me, one of my love languages is giving to others, and food is a way that you see that reaction right away,” she said. “That always warms your heart.”
But cooking doesn’t happen every night for Dunn, a drug and alcohol counselor working in Quincy and Pittsfield.
“It’s my husband and I now. The kids are grown and gone. One’s married, and we have our first grandchild,” she said. Ordering food is an option some nights, and “once winter gets here, I do a lot of crockpot meals, soups and roasts. That way it’s ready when you get home.”
Grandma’s Cinnamon Rolls
2 eggs
1 cup sugar, divided
3 tablespoons cinnamon, or to taste
1 stick butter, melted
1 ½ cups milk, heat up and cool
3 packages active dry yeast
6 to 7 cups flour
Combine ½ cup sugar and cinnamon; set aside.
Combine eggs, ½ cup sugar and butter; add milk after it cools, and mix well. Add 3 cups flour and yeast. Mix in remaining flour one cup at a time until the mixer forms a ball. Cover and let rise for two hours. Sprinkle flour on the table, and roll out; the dough needs to be thin. Melt another stick of butter, pour over dough and spread evenly. Sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll up, and cut at least an inch thick. Place in a greased pan and cover. Let rise again for two hours. Bake at 350 degrees for at least 30 minutes, or until golden brown.
Icing
I (16-ounce) package powdered sugar
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cap full of vanilla
Mix until smooth. Pour over rolls while hot.
NOTE: Dunn sometimes adds milk, one tablespoon at a time, to the icing to reach the desired consistency.
Butterscotch Pie
1 cup dark brown sugar
½ cup flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
3 slightly beaten egg yolks
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
In saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt; gradually stir in milk. Add chocolate in with milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes; remove from heat. Stir a moderate amount of hot mixture into egg yolks. Immediately return to hot mixture, and cook for 2 minutes while stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla. Pour into baked pie crust. Add meringue. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, and cool.
Piecrust
1 ½ cups shortening
4 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
½ cup cold water
1 tablespoon vinegar
Mix shortening with dry ingredients. Add egg, water and vinegar.
Roll out for a nine-inch pie. Place in pie plate; prick bottom and sides. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden.
Meringue
3 egg whites
½ teaspoon vanilla
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
6 tablespoons sugar
Beat egg whites with vanilla and cream of tartar until peaks form. Gradually add sugar, beating until stiff and glossy peaks form and all sugar is dissolved. Spread meringue over hot filling.
Chocolate Cream Pie
1 cup sugar
½ cup flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
3 slightly beaten egg yolks
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 (one-ounce) squares unsweetened chocolate
In saucepan, combine sugar, flour and salt; gradually stir in milk. Add chocolate in with milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir a moderate amount of hot mixture into yolks. Immediately return to hot mixture, and cook for 2 minutes while stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla. Pour into baked pie crust. Add meringue, and bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool.
Chocolate Zucchini Cake
½ cup margarine
½ cup oil
1 ¾ cups sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup buttermilk
2 ½ cups flour
4 teaspoons cocoa
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Dash of salt
2 cups grated zucchini
Cream together first six ingredients. Stir in dry ingredients and grated zucchini. Place in greased cake pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.
Vanilla Ice Cream
6 eggs
3 ¾ cups sugar
4 tablespoons vanilla
1 can Milnot
1 teaspoon salt
2 ½ quarts milk
Beat eggs until creamy. Add sugar and beat well. Add remaining ingredients, and freeze.