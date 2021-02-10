Quincy YMCA to provide warming center
QUINCY — The Quincy Family YMCA at 3101 Maine said it will open to the public Thursday, Feb. 11, through Sunday, Feb. 15, as a warming center.
Guests can check in at the front desk upon arrival. Warm beverages, water, snacks and blankets will be provided.
Warming center hours will be from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday; from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Guests must follow mask and social distancing guidelines while inside.