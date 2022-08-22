73rd Quincy Invitational (Westview Golf Course)

Quincy High's Cameron Cook rolls a putt toward the flagstick on the 18th green Saturday morning at Westview Golf Course. Sacred Heart Griffin of Springfield won the 16-team event with a five-man team score of 393, three strokes better than O'Fallon. Peyton Woods of Springfield High earned medalist honors with a 2-under-par 69.

 H-W Photo / Mark Meyer

QUINCY — A pair of Notre Dame golfers excelled at Saturday’s 18-team Quincy Invitational at windy Westview Golf Course.

Raider golfers Colin Larson (77) and Zane Douglas (78) finished 11th and 15th, respectively. 

