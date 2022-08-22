QUINCY — A pair of Notre Dame golfers excelled at Saturday’s 18-team Quincy Invitational at windy Westview Golf Course.
Raider golfers Colin Larson (77) and Zane Douglas (78) finished 11th and 15th, respectively.
While the two golfers represented the same school, they were on different teams. Larson played on the QND varsity, helping the team to a seventh-place finish, while Douglas the junior varsity team to a 10th-place finish overall.
Despite the distinction between the teams, Notre Dame boys golf head coach Brian Hendrian said several of his junior varsity players also will play in varsity matches this season, which Hendrian says is a testament to how deep his team is.
“We’ve got nine or 10 kids that can really play,” Hendrian said. “It makes my decision-making a little bit more difficult as the weeks go on, on who’s going to play in what matches. But it’s a good problem to have.”
Host Quincy finished 11th with Issa Geisendorfer leading the way at 82, while Camp Point Central finished 17th with Dean Hibbert notching the team’s best score at 83.
73rd Quincy Invitational (Westview Golf Course, Par 71)
Teams: 1. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 393; 2. O’Fallon, 396; 3. Springfield, 397; 4. Chatham Glenwood, 403; 5. Collinsville, 410; 6. Belleville East, 416; 7. Quincy Notre Dame, 417; 8. Moline, 418; 9. Alton, 419; 10. Quincy Notre Dame JV, 424; 11. Quincy High School, 428; 12. Jacksonville, 441; 13. Edwardsville, 445; 14. Rock Island, 457; 15. Lincoln, 463; 16. Centralia, 482; 17. Camp Point Central, 483; 18. Quincy High School JV, 516.
Top 20 individuals: Peyton Woods, Springfield 35-34—69; Blake Arnold, Liberty 37-36—73; Drew Downen, Chatham Glenwood 37-37—74; Cal Johnson, SHG 34-41—75; Alex Siatos, Alton 39-36—75; Nick Calucchia, SHG 39-36—75; Jake Baldin, Springfield 40-35—75; Sam Ottwell, Alton 38-38—76; Hunter Ficken, O’Fallon 41-35—76; Noah Ramos, Belleville East 37-40—77; Colin Larson, Quincy Notre Dame 40-37—77; Greer Peters, Moline 37-40—77; Jack Curnyn, Moline 41-36—77; Andrew Rottschalk, O’Fallon 38-39—77; Zane Douglas, Quincy Notre Dame 39-39—78; Mason Baskett, O’Fallon 37-41—78; Luke Jackson, O’Fallon 40-38—78; Carter Rose, Belleville East 38-41—79; Tyler Furkin, SHG 39-40—79; Colton Barr, Jacksonville 42-37—79
Individual scores, by team
Alton — Alex Siatos 39-36—75, Sam Ottwell 38-38—76, Cooper Hagen 42-40—82, Charlie Coy 47-42—89, Alex Schmeider 49-48—97.
Belleville East — Noah Ramos 37-40—77, Carter Rose 38-41—79, Keegan Rose 45-38—83, Hayden Neutzling 48-40—88, Landon Jackson 43-46—89.
Camp Point Central — Dean Hibbert 44-39—83, Joey Boehler 47-43—90, Cole Petersen 52-42—94, Jack Daggett 52-50—102, Mitchell Meier 60-54–114.
Centralia — Marshall Wolfe 44-46—90, Quaid Morgan 44-51—95, Cruz Harlan 45-52—97, Aiden Endres 51-46—97, Owen Donnelly 54-49—103.
Chatham Glenwood — Drew Downen 37-37—74, Bradyn Sayarath 41-38—79, Cam Appenzeller 40-40—80, Jake Herrin 39-44—83, Brock Bredehoft 45-42—87.
Collinsville — Eli Verning 42-38—80, Leighton Morris 41-39—80, Jack Geisen 41-41—83, Drew Bailey 43-39—82, Tyler Linton 43-43—86.
Edwardsville — Bryce Pryor 42-39—81, Kolton Wright 45-42—87, Nathan Huddle 48-39—87, Luca Tausrico 51-46—97, Caden Sexton 49-44—93.
Jacksonville — Colton Barr 42-37—79, Thatcher Frye 41-41—82, Quin Saxer 50-42—92, Elijah Hoots 46-48—94, Brandon Sims 48-46—94.
Lincoln — Talon Horton 46-42—88, Carson Fuiten 45-44—89, Jason Horchem 40-49—89, Zack Manley 50-48—98, Jacob Lawrence 52-47—99.
Moline — Jack Curnyn 41-36—77, Greer Peters 37-40—77, Andre Marriott 40-40—80, Alec DeLille 43-42—85, Braden Thatcher 52-47—99.
O’Fallon — Hunter Ficken 41-35—76, Andrew Rottschalk 38-39—77, Mason Baskett 37-41—78, Luke Jackson 40-38—78, Sebastian Leymeister 45-42—87.
Quincy High School — Issa Geisendorfer 39-43—82, Gabriel Gold 39-44—83, Ben Weber 44-42—86, Andrew Keane 45-42—87, Sam Cory 44-46—86.
Quincy High School JV — Noah Daly 51-47—98, Kaleb Bush 54-46—100, Jay Patel 52-52—104, Carter Krutmeier 54-52—106, Drew Dodd 54-54—108.
Quincy Notre Dame — Colin Larson 40-37—77, Ross Thompson 39-40—79, Konnor Craven 43-42—85, Beau Eft-ink 47-40—87, Cole Willer 50-39—89.
Quincy Notre Dame JV — Zane Douglas 39-39—78, Hunt-er St. Clair 39-42—81, Matthew Boudreau 41-44—85, Jack Miller 40-45—85, Aiden Tangy 48-47—95.
Rock Island — Chase Hadley 40-42—82, Carson Banks 44-44—88, Aiden Braud 44-46—90, Owen Michaels 46-43—89, Alex Churchill 55-53—108.
Sacred Heart-Griffin — Cal Johnson 34-41—75, Nick Calucchia 39-36—75, Tyler Furkin 39-40—75, Carter Etheridge 41-39—80, Alio Giacomini 43-41—84.
Springfield — Peyton Woods 35-34—69, Jake Baldin 40-35—75, James Oh 43-38—81, Julian Valenti 42-41—83, Bryce Pound 43-46—89.
