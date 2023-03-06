President Joe Biden has announced he will raise “some taxes” in the budget he is proposing this week to Congress. Biden again claims no one making less than $400,000 a year will pay more taxes.

The federal government receives record amounts of revenue, but spends and borrows in ways that add to the astronomical and unsustainable $31 trillion debt. As The Wall Street Journal noted in an editorial, “The Internal Revenue Service recently released its income and tax statistics for 2020 and they show the top 1 percent of earners paid 42.3 percent of the country’s income taxes…a two-decade high in the share of taxes the 1 percent pay.” The president repeats the false claim that “the rich” aren’t paying their “fair share.”

