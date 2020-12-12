Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Charlotte A. Cearlock and Darrell G. Cearlock, property at 907 Kentucky St., to Brenda S. Richards.
Sheri A. McCabe, Sheri Ann McCabe and Angela Puls, property in Quincy, to Richard W. Elliott Life Estate and Angela Puls.
ML Adams LLC, property at 2724 N. 30th St., to Knapheide Manufacturing Co.
Robyn D. Ensley, Landon R. Sorensen and Lyndie Trammel, property at 339 Delaware St., to Stacy Harris and Kimberly R. Sorenson.
George E. Redner IV and Tara Redner, property at 717 S. 13th St., to Kristin M. Eyler and Todd R. Eyler.
Rickey L. Rettke Jr. and Trisha E. Rettke, property at 4004 Marian Drive, to Joel Primus.
Kelly J. Lash and Kevin C. Lash, property at 517 Harrison St., to Lash Trust, Lee A. Lash and Vicki S. Lash, trustees.
Melissa C. Griswold and Shawn M. Irvine, property at 628 N. Fourth St., to Elizabeth A. Jones.
Diana M. Moore and Rollie C. Moore, property at 9032 Broadway St., to Robert C. Moore.
Mary Kay Waldhaus, property at 1813 Wilmar Drive, to Judith P. Nash, Nathan S. Nash and Richard P. Nash.
Catherine S. Smith and Terry W. Smith, property at 700 Adams St., to Dana J. Witthouse and Daniel A. Witthouse.
Stephen C. Schutte, property at 1831 Washington St., to Molly Evans.
City of Quincy, property at 1023 N. Sixth St., to 2X4’s for Hope.
Stephen C. Schutte, property at 2327 Hampshire St., to Anna V. Whaley and Lacey M. Whaley.
Linda J. Aschemann and Terry M. Aschemann, property at 1612 Melrose Drive, to Gina J. Aschemann and Todd W. Aschemann.
Phillip Gerard Petrini, property at 2200 Hampshire St., to Aaron r. Reiter and Kelsi Reiter.
Mary L. Fairchild and Russell F. Fairchild, property at 1601 S. 28th St., to Charlotte Cearlock and Darrell Cearlock.
Jeri L. Schuster and John P. Schuster, property at 3001 Cabot Road, to Jeffrey L. Wilson and Samantha J. Wilson.
Daniele N. Glas, Daniele N. Wolf and Shawn Wolf, property at 701 Oakland Ave., to Thomas Harris.
Ariel A. Prost and Darin R. Prost, property at 1835 W. Wilmar Drive, to Joseph F. Gianfriddo.
Emily M. Clark and Quentin A. Clark, property at 1417 Van Buren St., to Michael T. McCarter.
Terry M. Aschemann, property at 2034 Maple St., to Victoria N. Kindhart and Gage M. Mast.
Daniel Robert Neiswender and Stephanie Lynn Neiswender, property at 1811 York Lane, to Barbara Branson.
Elizabeth Marie Nolan and William J. Nolan III, property at 2107 Hampshire St., to David Dahl and Kendra Dahl.
Regina M. Blickhan, property at 900 Pawn Ave., to Adam Venvertloh.
Gerald Leatherdale, Kelly Leatherdale and Ronnie Latherdale II, property at 2040 College Ave., to 217 Holdings LLC and CBIE Properties LLC.
Freel Enterprises Inc., property at 3740 E. Lake Centre Drive, to Wagner Holdings LLC.
Megan A. Henke, Mary Elizabeth Hilbing, Brian J. Mackenzie, Christopher P. Mackenzie, John Scott Mackenzie and Kevin C. Mackenzie, property at 1900 Jefferson St., to Daniel Watts and Rosemary Watts.
Stephanie L. Johnson and Stephanie L. Yuchs, property at 629 S. 19th St., to Stephanie L. Johnson and Tad A. Johnson.
Earl F. Wierschem, property at 620 S. 21st St., to Bernard C. Weisenburger, Caroline Weisenburger and Jacquelyn K. Weisenburger.
Wanda L. Slough Trust, Kevin K. Slough, attorney-in-fact, and Wanda L. Slough, trustee, property at 462 Willow Creek Bend, to Scott D. Larson and Stacy M. Larson.
Darlene J. Padgett Trust, Darlene J. Padgett, trustee, property in Quincy, to Amy L. Stevens.
Judith J. Winkeljohn and Richard H. Winkeljohn Sr., property at 509 Madison St., to Brian Andy Caley.
Jack W. Bunte, property at 2109 Jefferson St., to Lizabeth A. Bunte.
Christopher M. Kirn and Jennifer M. Kirn, property at 1420 Kentucky St., to Martin B. McCarthy and Melissa M. McKelvie.
Margaret Weed, property at 1129 N. 12th St., to Gavin Weed.
Bobbi Lou Porter Trust, Talmadge G. Brenner, trustee, property at 301 N. 28th St., to Bobbi Lou Porter Trust, Theodore Edwin Kern Sr., trustee.
Adams County
Kenneth L. Atkins, Kenneth Laurence Atkins, Ruth E. Atkins Estate, Doris Madine Melnichenko Estate, Sylvia K. Thomas and Sylvia Kay Thomas, property in Lima Township, to Sylvia Kay Thomas and Kenneth Laurence Atkins.
Ruth E. Atkins Trust, James W. Trimble, successor trustee, property in Lima Township, to Sylvia Kay Thomas and Kenneth Laurence Atkins.
Richard A. Speckhart, property in Fall Creek Township, to Aaron B. Speckhart and Jessica L. Speckhart.
Gary A. Speckhart and Rita C. Speckhart, property in Fall Creek Township, to Aaron B. Speckhart and Jessica L. Speckhart.
Bana Holdings LLC, property at 207 E. Edwards St., Payson, to Zakery M. Wittler.
Joseph R. Steinkamp and Rochelle M. Steinkamp, property in Melrose Township, to Makayla N. Edmunds and Christopher J. Elbus.
Beverly Likes and Brent Likes, property at 1019 E. 2753rd Lane, McKee Township, to Justin K. Allison and McKenzie L. Allison.
Angela G. Barnard and Ralph Michael Barnard, property in Keene Township, to Todd Grimm.
Brock A. Paben and Melissa A. Paben, property in Northeast Township, to Brittany A. Higgins and Zane D. Higgins.
Michael L. Shinn Estate, Rick L. Shinn, executor, property in Melrose Township, to Rebecca C. Shinn and Ryan M. Shinn.
Austin R. Haubrich and Jill Haubrich, property at 6631 White Oak Road, Melrose Township, to Logan D. Cannady and Erin J. Vukovich.
Helen Mae Ehresman Estate, Keith Alan Ehresman, executor, property at 1479 South St., Fowler, to Catherine S. Smith and Terry W. Smith.
Brock Brackensick and Kesi Brackensick, property at 2752 Highway 96, Lima Township, to Jeff Schutte and Tracy Schutte.
Penny S. Blair Mummey and Billy L. Mummey Jr., property at 1731 Willer Drive, Ellington Township, to Nicholas C. Scranton.
Adam J. Mowen and Rebecca E. Mowen, property at 1701 E. 2453rd Lane, Columbus Township, to Ethan Linnemeyer and Megan Linnemeyer.
Micky L. Martin, property in Honey Creek Township, to Sticks and Cricks LLC.
Steven W. Albert, property at 1225 Spring Lake Corners, Riverside Township, to Julie M. Albert and Steven W. Albert.
Curtis R. Post and Rosalie L. Post, property at 415 W. Fourth St., Northeast Township, to Kim Wright.
Dennis A. Main, property in Beverly Township, to Dennis A. Main Trust, Dennis A. Main and John W. Main, trustees.
Audra Ann Allensworth and Robert Lee Allensworth Jr., property in Liberty Township, to Audra Ann Allensworth, Robert Lee Allensworth Jr. and Robert Hayes Parsons.
Bradley Scott Flesner and Lori A. Flesner, property in Clayton Township, to Bradley S. Flesner and Lori A. Flesner.