Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Frederick H. Lee Estate, Eric Edward Lee, executor, property at 3012 Lincoln Hill SE, to Eric E. Lee.
John J. Cosgrove and Wanda M. Cosgrove, attorney-in-fact, property at 1502 N. Second St., to Wanda M. Cosgrove.
James A. Goehl and Michael E. Goehl, property at 301 Gardner Park Drive, to Michael E. Goehl.
Jessica Beever and Travis Beever, property at 2828 Lind St., to Derek B. Eger.
Joshua M. Stinnett and Melanie Stinnett, property at 1416 Madison St., to Jane E. Inman.
Kyle R. Koenig, property at 2134 State St., to Jay E. Deuser and Karen R. Deuser.
Shelley L. Echternkamp, Anthony T. Graver and Shelley L. Graver, property at 714 Hamilton Ave., to Marybeth Ann Noel Trust, Marybeth Ann Noel, trustee.
Town and Country Bank Midwest, property in Quincy, to Christopher W. Edwards.
M. Sue Crist and Margaret S. Sorenson, property in Quincy, to Margaret S. Sorenson and Mark T. Sorenson.
Jimmy A. Goehl, property in Quincy, to Jimmy Alan Goehl Trust.
Emely R. Hayth and Fae B. Jones, property at 2319 Adams St., to Roberto D. Hernandez and Fae B. Jones.
Mark R. Mount and Rebecca St. Clair, property at 4514 Marlon Court, to Rebecca A. Mount Trust, Mark R. Mount and Rebecca A. Mount, trustees.
Katelin G. Robertson and Reagan R. Robertson, property at 2230 Madison St., to David M. McCleery and Janne R. McCleery.
James Elder, attorney-in-fact, and Alice J. Knight, property at 613 Edgewood Drive, to Deborah Southward and Stephen Southward.
Michelle R. Wright, property at 3521 Wysteria Lane, to Betty J. Shore.
Amy L. Stevens, property in Quincy, to Corey J. Dozier.
Village Capital and Inv. LLC, property at 2201 Brookmeade Drive, to Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jordan Genenbacher and Morgan F. Venvertloh, property at 3921 Harrison St., to Maurine Magliocco Trust, Hugo A. Magliocco and Maurine Magliocco, trustees.
Kris J. Schoene and Rachel Schoene, property at 1600 Vermont St., to Angela H. Udry and Vincent A. Udry.
Jim Goehl, property at 1620 Chestnut St., to Michael G. Sibbing.
Adams County
Justin K. Allison and McKenzie L. Allison, property at 2101 N. 1950th Ave., Camp Point Township, to Dustin C. Petersen and Lacey A. Petersen.
Paben Farm Limited Partnership, property in Houston Township, to Brock A. Paben and Melissa A. Paben.
Scott E. Bland, property in Houston Township, to Tina L. Bland.
IPE1031 REV356 LLC, property at 82 E. 2600th St., Beverly Township, to John E. Kuhns and Susan J. Kuhns.
AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC, property at 4300 Bryant Drive, Riverside Township, to Catherine A. Becks and Rodney W. Becks.
AMB Real Estate Holdings LLC, property at 4425 Bryant Drive, Riverside Township, to Cherie A. Frericks and Ronald C. Frericks.
James K. Potter, property in Ursa Township, to James K. Potter Trust, James K. Potter, trustee.
Camp Point Farmers Mutual County Fire Insurance Co. and Western Illinois Mutual Insurance Co., property at 109 E. Jefferson St., Camp Point, to Jerseys LLC.
Ian Johnson and Renu Johnson, property at 1307 Kieferlund Court, Riverside Township, to Ashley Winters and John Winters.
Amanda Miller, property at 203 E. Washington St., Mendon, to N.P. Dodge Jr. Trust, N.P. Dodge III and N.P. Dodge Jr., trustees.
Angela G. Duesterhaus and Brice R. Duesterhaus, property in Ellington Township, to Cutter J. Duncan and Michelle C. Duncan.
Angela G. Duesterhaus and Brice R. Duesterhaus, property in Gilmer Township, to Cutter J. Duncan and Michelle C. Duncan.