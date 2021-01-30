Real estate transfers recorded in the office of Adams County clerk and recorder
Quincy
Kristen J. Fulmer and Kristen J. Masters, property at 736 S. 23rd St., to Dwayne J. Masters and Kristen J. Masters.
Linda D. King, property at 2936 Bluff Ridge Drive, to Merrie Colgrove.
Harry C. Eaton Jr. and Peggy A. Eaton, property at 2815 Cheswick Road, to Elizabeth Stewart and Kurtis A. Stewart.
Barbara Salmons and Jerry E. Salmons, property at 3320 Frese Drive, to Brian J. Johnson and Kristie A. Johnson.
Ashley Thompson and Matthew Thompson, property at 600 Hamilton Ave., to Tyson L. Jackson and William C. Martin.
Kristie A. Disseler, Brian J. Johnson and Kristie A. Johnson, property at 2813 Vermont St., to Tami L. Frese.
Jamie Marie Fowler, property at 2911 Sonata Drive, to Bradley W. Hudson III and Danyel J. Hudson.
Jeffrey D. Brown and Nancy H. Brown, property at 1300 S. 24th St., to Samuel C. Smith and Valerie Cook Smith.
Bradlwy W. Hudson III and Danyel Jo Hudson, property at 1251 Monroe St., to Zachery M. Edwards.
David E. Anderson, property at 1318 Spruce St., to Jason A. Brown.
Tammy L. Rehfeldt, property in Quincy, to Glenn E. Oshner and Renee L. Oshner.
Joyce Craig Trust, David Miles, trustee, property at 1311 Spruce St., to Jesse Chaplin.
Adria Lynn Williams, property at 2324 Jersey St., to Brian Gregory Duran and Cristina Hannah Marie Duran.
Christine Wiemelt and David L. Wiemelt, property at 2625 Chestnut St., to Parker D. Noble.
Erin Knapheide and Harold W. Knapheide IV, property in Quincy, to Michelle K. Lavery and David G. Penn.
Carolyn S. Guthrie Life Estate and Ronald D. Guthrie Life Estate, property at 645 Pawn Ave., to Christopher M. Heming and Crystal L. Heming.
Kay E. Phillips and Laura K. Shaw, property at 2126 S. Eighth St., to Jordan P. Agard.
Homebank, property at 225 S. 10th St., to Clyde E. Hrton and Susan D. Horton.
City of Quincy, property at 1820 Quintron Way, to Quincy Park District.
Paul Darwyn James, property in Quincy, to JDW Developments LLC.
Ronnie Charles Kenneth Gordon, property at 1307 N. Third St., to Kristen Renee Gordon.
City of Quincy, property at 907 Chestnut St., to Jeff Childress.
Sherry Lynn Garner Hills, property at 829 N. Third St., to Doris Marie Unglesbee.
Barbara J. Seeley and Dwight C. Seeley, property at 2828 Scotia Trail, to Genevieve Moore and John Moore.
Angela D. Flachs, property at 131 N. Sixth St., to Extreme Properties Inc.
Adams County
John W. Ohnemus and Terri J. Ohnemus, property in Keene Township, to Brian R. Corrigan Trust, Brian R. Corrigan, trustee.
James and Amber O’Donnell LLC, property at 204 W. State St., Payson, to Payson Fall Creek Fire Protection District.
Dolore Siebers Estate, Lou Anne Hoskins, executor, property in Burton Township, to Juliann R. Pryor.
Bryan K. Potts, property at 3334 S. Wilson St., Mendon, to Stephanie L. Potts.
Mark Gold and Nicole Gold, property at 3605 Overlook Drive, Melrose Township, to Jung S. Kim and Allison M. Vanberg.
Oh Good LLC, property at 1214 Spring Lake Road, Riverside Township, to James D. Sanders.
Mark S. Welchert, property at 1011 N. 36th St., Ellington Township, to Loretta J. Carbone.
Jodee Klauser, property at 2388 Highway 104, Liberty Township, to Lance Klauser.
Jodee Klauser, property in Liberty Township, to Lance Klauser.
Marla Cramsey and Nolan M. Cramsey, property at 106-108 E. State St., Camp Point, to Integrity Rentals Inc. and NMC General Contracting Inc.
Janet A. Hauk and Robert A. Hauk, property at 417 Earel Camp Road, Riverside Township, to Motion Q Inc.
Lee Ann Homberger and Michael J. Homberger, property at 1317 Kieferland Court, Riverside Township, to Blaise M. Haxel and Caylin E. Haxel.
Melanie A. Carlin, property at 3010 Genevieve Drive, Riverside Township, to Virginia Hesse.
Kathleen M. Mowen Estate, Nancy S. Aikman and James L. Mowen, executors, property in Clayton Township, to Barbara Salmons and Jerry Salmons.
Gully Investments-Holding Co. LLC, property at 2401 Lake Drive North, Melrose Township, to Angela L. Meyers Zehnle and David M. Zehnle.
Abby Schieferdecker and Tyler R. Schieferdecker, property at 515 Hickory Grove Center, Ellington Township, to Jonathon C. Nash.