WASHINGTON — The remains of a Dallas City sailor killed during World War II have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced this week that Navy Fireman First Class Robert J. Harr, 25, was accounted for on Feb. 12. Harr died while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma, which sustained multiple torpedo hits and capsized during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
The attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Harr, on the Oklahoma.
The agency said remains of the crew recovered from December 1941 to June 1944 were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of casualties from the cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The remains of 35 men from the Oklahoma were identified at that time. The unidentified remains were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable.
In 2015, the remains of Oklahoma personnel were exhumed for analysis.
The agency said its scientists used anthropological analysis, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis to identify Harr’s remains.
Because Harr’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with others who are missing from World War II, a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.
Harr will be buried Aug. 14 in Rutledge, Mo.