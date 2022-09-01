State Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, joins state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, Thursday morning in Washington Park to oppose discussion of a state retirement tax, which they attributed to Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs and the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Demmer, right, a candidate for the treasurer's office this fall, said "we’re here to talk about the importance of having an Illinois state treasurer who is a watchdog for taxpayers."
QUINCY — Republican candidate for state treasurer Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, has a warning for Illinois retirees and older workers nearing retirement.
"Today we’re here to talk about the importance of having an Illinois state treasurer who is a watchdog for taxpayers," Demmer said Thursday morning to a small gathering of media members in Washington Park. "Somebody who speaks up and offers a check, and a balance, on this runaway spending and taxing that we’re seeing come out of Springfield."
Demmer continued on with his anti-tax message and how it compares to that of his opponent in the November election, state treasurer Michael Frerichs, D-Champaign.
"Our current state treasurer, Michael Frerichs, not only was he a supporter of the graduated income tax — which Illinois voters rejected in 2020 — he supported the tax for over a decade before it even when on the ballot," Demmer said. "One of the reasons he supported that (graduated income tax increase) is because that it could be used to tax retirement income in the state of Illinois.
"We know that Illinois families already bear some of the highest burdens for taxes of any state in the country. The last thing we need to do is add yet another tax on Illinois senior citizens and give them another reason to leave the state of Illinois."
Last week Frerichs was elected unanimously to be president of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers at its conference in Charleston, S.C. His campaign manager, Lauren Young, responded to Demmer's comments with a statement from Frerichs.
"It is good to hear that Tom Demmer agrees with me in that retirement income should not be taxed and that the comptroller’s office should be folded into the treasurer’s office," Frerichs said, in an email to The Herald-Whig. "I’ve been saying the same thing for years. Anything that contradicts these statements simply is not true. Anyone who contradicts these statements should be asked, ‘Why are you lying?’
"Our state and our country need more common sense and less drama, deceit, and divisiveness. We need officials who will fight for regular people, for working people, for people who feel marginalized and left behind."
