If I had known, I would have been more careful. I would have attached a big block of wood to an arm of my glasses like a gas station bathroom key. I would have elected to have them fused to the bridge of my nose; the little pads would melt nicely, I think.

But it’s a little late for that now. I can do neither of those things, because I can’t see to find my glasses.

