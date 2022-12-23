Packing for the holidays

Quincy Rotary Club members spent the evening on Dec. 15 packing snacks for students of Quincy Public Schools to take home over the holiday break.

 submitted photo

QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy presented a check this week to Kidszpacks, a nonprofit organization helping to provide food for Quincy Public Schools students.

The donation, $3,500, was presented to Kidzpacks on Tuesday, and was made possible thanks to a grant of $2,750 from Rotary District 6460, covering the western half of Illinois.

