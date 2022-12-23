QUINCY — The Rotary Club of Quincy presented a check this week to Kidszpacks, a nonprofit organization helping to provide food for Quincy Public Schools students.
The donation, $3,500, was presented to Kidzpacks on Tuesday, and was made possible thanks to a grant of $2,750 from Rotary District 6460, covering the western half of Illinois.
Along with the donation, Rotarians helped pack 2,000 snack bags on Dec. 15. The snacks were distributed to more than 1,000 students the following day, the final school day before QPS's holilday break.
"Kidzpacks director Jessica Dedert made a wonderful presentation to Rotary earlier this year," Jayne Fry, Quincy Rotary president, said. "After hearing about what the group was doing for our children, we knew we wanted to help in any way possible."
Kidzpacks provides weekend meals and snacks to pre-K through fifth grade students in Quincy Public Schools who are enrolled in the free lunch program. Approximately 56.7% of QPS students qualify for the program.
The funds Kidzpacks received from Rotary helped purchase extra items for the holiday packs.
"We were able to give the kids something for every day (of the holiday break)," Dedert told the Rotary at its Dec. 20 meeting. "That has never been done before."
More information on Kidzpacks can be found at the group's Facebook page. For more information on the Rotary Club of Quincy, visit quincyrotary.org.
