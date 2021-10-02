PALMYRA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported an accident that sent a Palmyra teen to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the report, at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 16 year old girl from Palmyra was traveling north on Mo. Route U about 5 miles southwest of Palmyra when she swerved to miss a deer. The Jeep went off the side of the road and rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.
The driver was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of minor injuries. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Rural Fire, Marion County Ambulance, and Marion County first responders.