The newspaper world has changed dramatically since I started my professional career as a sportswriter way back in 1988.
We didn’t have websites, social media, cell phones, iPads, and all the other fancy gadgets back then.
The landscape has definitely been altered considerably over the last three-plus decades.
But there is one thing that has not changed. We still have the ability and the platform that allows us to tell compelling and interesting stories. And provide excellent coverage of the games the student-athletes play.
I started a new chapter in my life and career this week when I officially began my duties as sports editor at The Herald-Whig in Quincy. I am excited for this opportunity and for this next step.
I am very aware that Quincy is a great sports town. One of my favorite basketball players when I was growing up in Iowa was Hawkeye star Michael Payne.
As a young fan, I tried to learn as much about Michael as I could. I knew that he was a high school All-American for powerhouse program Quincy High School. And I also remember the unique, and cool, basketball jerseys that the Blue Devils wore.
I love sports — I always have. Growing up, whatever sport was in season was my favorite. And I still feel that way.
I have been around sports my entire life. As the son of a highly respected high school coach, I grew up going to football, basketball and baseball practices and games. Those high school athletes my dad coached were my idols and role models. And who I wanted to be.
I was a four-sport athlete in high school and competed in sports in college. When I couldn’t play anymore, I knew I had to stay connected somehow.
I used to read everything I could about sports when I was a kid. I read the sports section of the newspaper cover-to-cover every day. My parents bought me a subscription to multiple sports magazines. And I read every sports book in our school library multiple times.
Little did I realize at first, my time spent reading translated into me becoming a writer. I took a creative writing class my junior year of high school and my teacher said, “You have some real talent.” That was the day I started writing about sports.
I started my professional career just up the Mississippi River, where I became sports editor of the Burlington (Iowa) Hawk Eye. I also worked as a sportswriter for the Omaha (Neb.) World-Herald, and have written magazine articles and books as a freelance writer.
Anyway, I just wanted to introduce myself to you. I am looking forward to meeting many of you in person and becoming a part of this community. I am eager to begin this role for a newspaper with great history and tradition.
I have been in this business a long time, but I am as passionate as ever about athletics.
I welcome your feedback, comments and suggestions.
The first phone call I took Monday was from a reader who was very passionate about our sports teams being covered. I could not have agreed with him more.
I love sharing and telling stories of aspiring young athletes who are pursuing their goals and chasing their dreams.
I am a veteran sportswriter but I have always embraced new technology and the ever-changing world of sports media.
We won’t always be perfect, but I can promise you that we will work extremely hard and do our best to provide the best coverage possible.
Feel free to reach out to me at csesker@whig.com with any questions, concerns and story ideas you may have.
I am certainly looking forward to this next step on my journey. And sharing many of my stories with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.