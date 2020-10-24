LIBERTY, Ill. — A healthy debate popped up among the West Hancock boys cross country runners after the team standings were announced for the Class 1A Liberty Regional at Uhland Farms on Saturday.
The Titans won their first regional championship in program history by posting a team score of 46, 11 points ahead of Franklin in second. West Hancock is represented by runners from multiple schools as part of its co-op, so a question had to be answered.
Where does the trophy go?
“We’ve had this in the past with some of the invitationals we’ve won. Where does the trophy go? Does it to to Hamilton? Does it go to Warsaw? We’ve got some kids from the Nauvoo area too,” Titans coach Brad Neisen said with a smile even his mask couldn’t hide. “It’s definitely a good problem to have, that’s for sure.”
West Hancock placed three runners in the top 10, with Miles Sheppard winning the individual title with a time of 15 minutes, 16 seconds. Freshman Parker Quinlan took eighth in 16:51 and Noah Stout crossed in 10th at 17:03.
Sheppard is no stranger to the front of the pack, winning the second regional title of his career and nearly breaking the course record he set two weeks ago in the Liberty Invitational. But in the last three years, the best finish from his teammates at a regional was Stout’s 15th place showing last season.
Having three Titans in the top 10 on Saturday shows the program’s growth.
“We got a lot better,” Sheppard said. “Every year, I feel like our team gets a little bit better each year. I am pretty happy with where we are right now.”
Neisen points to Sheppard as the catalyst.
“He’s someone everyone else can look up to. He’s a hard worker, everyone else is going to try to emulate that and push themselves to be better,” Neisen said.
For the four freshmen on the team, there’s not many better to learn from than Sheppard.
“He’s a good leader. We all look up to him,” Quinlan said. “Our goal is to be that fast, and we are all getting closer and closer each year.”
Sheppard had a chance to do some motivating from the sidelines, too. With restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the regional races used a tiered format. The top three runners for each team ran in the first race, then the final four racers, or however many racers were left per team, ran in the second race.
Sheppard, Quinlan and Stout all had time to catch their breath and change into warmer clothes before their teammates got started, which afforded them a unique opportunity to support their teammates.
“It was a little bit different,” Sheppard said. “I’m usually out of breath and then I’m seeing people come in, but it was pretty nice being able to cheer on my team.”
Quinlan caught his second wind from the opportunity to encourage.
“I was running all over the place. I like motivating them, personally. They saw me five times in different places,” Quinlan said. “I was screaming at them to keep them going and beat the kids ahead of them because I knew that they could do it.”
The motivation helped. Freshman Nick DuPont came across in 17:47 to take 18th and freshman Quintin Althar placed 20th in 17:56 to round out the West Hancock scoring with five places in the top 20 and five times under 18 minutes.
Neisen, a Liberty graduate and former Eagles harrier, found it fitting his team hit this milestone on his old home course.
“You go back to all the hard work we’ve put in this year, and this is kind of the reward. This is what we’ve worked for. This was our best opportunity to win a big plaque like that,” Neisen said. “I wanted this one. I wanted this regional championship, especially on a course that I ran on as a kid. It’s definitely very special to come here and compete and run well. I’m very proud of the guys.”