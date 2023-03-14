CHICAGO — When Frank Sinatra sang in Chicago, he’d often dine afterward at Gene & Georgetti, a white-tablecloth steakhouse in River North.

Sinatra would come to dinner after hours in search of privacy, said managing partner Michelle Durpetti, whose family has operated the restaurant since 1941. Though no plaque at the oxblood leather booth commemorates Sinatra’s years holding court there, the table is in demand from those in the know, Durpetti said. So is the booth next to it, which has hosted many famous diners, including Sting, Nat King Cole and members of Fleetwood Mac.

