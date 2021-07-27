QUINCY — A proposed hot dog restaurant for the former Elder’s Family Restaurant moved one step closer to reality.
The Quincy Plan Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a special permit for a planned development to allow the Lucky Dogs to obtain a liquor license and operate video gaming machines.
An ordinance must be approved by the City Council.
Scott Frese and David Wellman who plan to open the new restaurant at 1800 State submitted the request to the Plan Commission.
“Our goal and our plan is to have a really, really good hot dog,” Frese said. “I’m not talking about a standard hot dog you can buy at a grocery store.”
Frese said the two have researched some of the best hot dogs across the country.
“Our goal is to really have the best hot dog with the best chili, the best Chicago-style dog you can get outside of Chicago,” he said. “We know we can’t sell enough hot dogs to make it work, so we have to have a bar in there, and along with that throw some gaming machines in there, which will help our revenue.”
The interior of the restaurant will be renovated before it opens, which they plan to about a month after they obtain a liquor license.
Planning and Development staff recommended approval of the special permit.
Elder’s offered alcohol when it was open.
In its review, staff noted that it did not find any filed related to special permits or non-conforming use permits for the property. This means that the continual use of the property likely pre-dated the city’s current zoning code.
Staff did note concerns about parking. Elder’s had access to about 20-plus off-street parking spots across South 18th, but the Lucky Dogs will not.
The restaurant also is leasing neighboring property at 1804-06 State and will use the rear lot for off-street parking. They estimated there would be space for 20 vehicles.
Elder’s, which was known for its fried chicken, closed in June 2019 after an issue with the building.
Originally called Elder’s Drink Spot, the restaurant opened on North Sixth in the 1950s before it was moved to 1800 State in 1970.