QUINCY — Mission accomplished for the first half of the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball season.
The Lady Raiders capped their pre-Christmas schedule with a 69-35 triumph over Lewistown on Wednesday night at John Wood Community College.
Class 2A No. 2 Notre Dame heads into the holidays with a perfect 12-0 record.
QND won its second game of the Rumble on the River Shootout after also prevailing here Saturday.
Lewistown dropped to 7-5 overall.
“We came out strong again and it was a good way to finish before Christmas,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We’re off to a good start. This is the seventh time in 20 years we’ve been undefeated at this point in the season.”
Notre Dame junior standout Abbey Schreacke connected for 12 first-quarter points on her way to a 27-point performance.
Classmate Blair Eftink continued her solid play with 12 points.
The Lady Raiders scored the first eight points of the game en route to leading 24-9 after one quarter. QND led 38-22 at halftime.
Notre Dame charged out strong in the third quarter, building its lead to as many as 30 points.
“We were able to play a lot of kids,” Orne said. “It was good to see them gain more experience.”
Freshman Sage Stratton contributed 13 points for the Raiders.
“Sage is one of our hardest workers on the defensive end,” Orne said. “She has made great progress for us and gained a lot of experience.”
The Lady Raiders will see their level of competition become more difficult when the calendar flips to 2022.
“We will definitely have tough games coming up after the holidays,” Orne said. “It will be a good challenge for us.”
