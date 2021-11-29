INDIANAPOLIS - Fourteen Quincy Hawk football players found themselves recognized by the Great Lakes Valley Conference on Monday. It was the most total selections for QU football since the 2019 season.
Kicker Michael Klotz and wide receiver Eugene Witherspoon were selected to the first team. Tremayne Lee, BJ Wilson, Peyten Chappel, and Kenshawn Bragg were second team selections, and seven other Hawk football players received honorable mention recognition: Collin Olla-Chatman, Cole Schnettgoecke, Will Henegar, Micah Wheeler, Max Snell, Taylor Temple, and Brandon Tate.
Beau Kaffka was recognized as Quincy's representative for the Jame R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award.
Quincy's two first team selections were responsible for 157 of Quincy's 385 total points scored this year. Eugene Witherspoon had arguably the best seven-game stretch in all of collegiate football where he racked up 29 catches for 709 yards and tied the single-season receiving touchdowns record with 13. Witherspoon averaged 24.45 yards per reception which was third in DII despite not playing in the team's final four games.
Michael Klotz was automatic following a Quincy touchdown this year. The senior kicker shattered the school record for most point-after attempts in a season with 49. The Millstadt, Illinois native was a perfect 49-of-49 on extra points and he also made 10-of-14 field goal attempts this season. Klotz also handled kickoff duties for most of the year and booted it through the end zone for a total of 23 touchbacks. He also made three solo tackles in coverage for the Hawks.
Two offensive players and two defensive players were named to the second team this season.
Peyten Chappel made his third consecutive all-conference list after being named a second team selection this season. The junior linebacker missed the first two games this year, but still put up special numbers. Despite a two-game absence, Chappel ranked 3rd in the GLVC in total tackles (95), 4th in forced fumbles (2), and 11th in passes defended (7). Chappel was also a ball hawk in pass coverage as he snagged six interceptions which was tied for the league lead.
Kenshawn Bragg earned his first appearance on the All-GLVC list with a second team selection. Bragg snagged Defensive Player of the Week honors back in October after recording eight tackles and a pick-six in a win over Missouri S&T. The Simeon High School product had 34 tackles, three pass break ups, two interceptions, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery from the corner back spot. Bragg was also named to the honorable mention team as a defensive back/defensive utility player.
On the offensive side, Tremayne Lee also made his first All-GLVC list this season. The transfer running back churned out 681 rushing yards on 114 attempts for an average of six yards per carry in ten games played. Lee scored five rushing touchdowns and averaged 68.1 rushing yards per game, and he also added seven catches for 54 yards through the air.
Opening lanes for Lee to run through this year was fellow second team selection, BJ Wilson. The veteran tackle made his second straight postseason award list after being named to the All-GLVC first team last spring. Wilson started all 11 games on the offensive line and helped pave the way for Quincy's offense which ranked third in the conference in yards per game.
