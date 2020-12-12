First-team defenseEli Kigar,
Defensive line, 6-0, 215, Jr., Scotland County
The defensive end played the second half of the season with a broken arm, but Kigar refused to allow it to put him on the sideline. He piled up 111 tackles and three sacks, earning first-team All-Lewis and Clark Conference honors as well as being named the Tigers’ defensive MVP and a Class 1 third-team all-state selection.
Weston King,
Defensive line, 6-3, 270, Sr., Palmyra
Arguably the most disruptive presence on any defense in the area, King couldn’t be blocked. The Central Missouri University commit piled up 113 tackles with 37 tackles for loss and 14 sacks as the Palmyra coaching staff moved him around and had him attack from different angles, giving the Panthers another dimension as they reached the Class 2 state semifinals.
Josh Lickfeld,
Defensive line, 6-5, 230, Sr., Palmyra
While offensive coaching staffs tried to figure out how to keep King at bay, Lickfeld made them pay for overloading one side or the other. He led the area with 15 sacks, had 22 tackles for loss and 54 tackles overall, earning first-team All-Clarence Cannon Conference honors and tag-teaming with King as the most fearsome duo in the area.
Jackson Lunsford, Defensive line, 5-10, 308, North Shelby
The Raiders rose into the top four in the state eight-man poll because they had a stout defense to offset a dynamic offense. Lunsford drew constant double- and triple-teams up front and opponents tried to run away from him. Still, he made 52 tackles with 20 tackles for loss with one sack, three quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
Brady Zimmerman, Defensive line, 6-1, 235, Hannibal
The Pirates’ Class 4 state quarterfinal appearance was buoyed by a strong defensive effort the second half of the season, and Zimmerman was one of the leaders of the surge. He finished the year with 59 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles while earning first-team All-North Central Missouri Conference honors.
Robert Goehl, Linebacker, 6-0, 185, Jr., Highland
A second-team All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection at both running back and linebacker, Goehl delivered as many blows as he took. His 113 tackles were among the best in the area, and he had two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown. He added 762 yards rushing and four touchdowns offensively.
Ceaton Pennewell, Linebacker, 6-0, 175, Soph., Monroe City
The tradition of having a thumper in the middle defensively is alive and well in Monroe City with Pennewell poised to be in that spot the next couple of seasons. The All-Clarence Cannon Conference and second-team all-stater selection led the Panthers with 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, two sacks, two blocked kicks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Daylan Reading, Linebacker, 6-0, 195, Sr., Hannibal
Few players in the area worked sideline-to-sideline better than Reading, who went from plugging gaps along the line to running down ballcarriers off the edge. The first-team All-North Central Missouri Conference selection led the Pirates with 87 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He forced two fumbles, recovered one and broke up four passes.
Sam Wheeler, Linebacker, 6-0, 185, Sr., Clark County
How often does the starting quarterback double as the biggest hitter? Not too often, but in Wheeler’s case, he was a 1,000-yard passer, the Indians’ leading rusher and leading tackler who earned first-team All-Clarence Cannon Conference honors and third-team all-state plaudits defensively.
Drake Dudley,
Defensive back, 6-1, 185, Sr., Hannibal
A third-team all-state selection as a junior, Dudley was more consistent and more tenacious from his safety spot as a senior. The first-team Class 4 all-staters and first-team All-North Central Missouri Conference selection made 67 tackles, intercepted four passes, broke up four others and blocked a kick in helping the Pirates win a district championship for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
Kaiser Greenwell, Defensive back, 5-10, 170, Jr., Hannibal
While North Central Missouri Conference teams avoided throwing in Dudley’s direction, they chose not to run toward Greenwell, who developed into a hard-hitting safety. The second-team All-North Central Missouri Conference selection finished with 54 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss to go along with two interceptions, three passes broken up and a fumble recovery.
Zane Myers,
Defensive back, 5-11, 185, Sr., Palmyra
All the pressure the Panthers put on opposing quarterbacks allowed the defensive backs to be ballhawkers, and no one was better at that than Myers. He led the area with six interceptions, broke up six other passes, had a sack on a corner blitz and racked up 61 tackles. He helped the Panthers allow just 15.5 points per game in their Class 2 state semifinal run.
Landyn Smith,
Defensive back, 5-9, 155, Jr., Palmyra
The ability to cover a corner route or plug a gap in the line set Smith apart. He was second on Palmyra’s vaunted defense with 71 tackles, including a team-leading 48 solo stops. He intercepted four passes, including two in the Clarence Cannon Conference title showdown with Centralia, and broke up six others to earn second-team all-state honors.
Cale Stoneburner, Defensive back, 6-0, 170, Jr., North Shelby
The Raiders won eight games and a district championship with Stoneburner as the leader on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he finished among the area leaders with five interceptions and 11 passes broken up, to go along with two fumble recoveries and 31 tackles. Stoneburner also was responsible for more than 1,500 total yards offensively and 32 touchdowns.
Logan Buhlig, Punter, 6-4, 175, Sr., Monroe City
The ability to flip the field gave the Panthers a chance to let their defense stand stout, and Buhlig was a big reason for that. He averaged 38 yards per punt and helped Monroe City limit opponents to less than 10 yards per return.