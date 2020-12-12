First-team offenseBrody Lehenbauer, Quarterback, 6-1, 185, Sr., Palmyra
The Clarence Cannon Conference Offensive Player of the Year kept the Panthers ranked No. 1 in the Class 2 state poll throughout the season and undefeated until a state semifinal loss to St. Pius X. He completed 83 of 147 passes (56.5 percent) for 1,759 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also ran for 323 yards and eight touchdowns.
Damien French, Running back, 6-3, 205, Sr., Hannibal
The signature moment of French’s senior season came in the district championship when he rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns against Moberly. The first-team All-North Central Missouri Conference selection and third-team all-stater rushed for 1,100 yards and 17 touchdowns as the Pirates reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals. He enjoyed his third straight 1,000-yard season and rushed for 4,083 career yards.
Joshua Talton, Running back, 6-1, 175, Jr., Monroe City
An all-state guard on the basketball team, Talton proved just as nimble, quick and elusive on the gridiron. He led the Panthers with 889 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. He also averaged 10.1 yards per reception out of the backfield, while scoring on a kick return and a 35-yard fumble return to earn third-team all-state honors.
Ross Arch,
Running back, 5-11, 180, Sr., Palmyra
Injuries to others in the Panthers’ backfield forced the state wrestling champion to move from a complimentary piece to being the primary option. He responded with the grit and determination you’d expect. Arch rushed for 1,073 yards, averaging 7 yards per carry and scoring eight touchdowns. The highlight was a 174-yard, two-touchdown effort against Monroe City in the district championship.
Aneyas Williams, All-Purpose Back, 5-11, 175, Fr., Hannibal
Williams burst onto the scene in way few others ever have. He scored the Pirates’ first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard run and then scored four touchdowns the next week against Fort Zumwalt West. A first-team All-North Central Missouri Conference wide receiver and second-team all-state athlete, Williams caught 37 passes for 713 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 501 yards and eight touchdowns.
Layne Sommers, Wide Receiver, 6-2, 170, Sr., Clark County
One of only five unanimous first-team All-Clarence Cannon Conference selections, Sommers proved to be the toughest target to defend. He hauled in 36 passes for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a season-long 71-yarder. As a first-team all-conference defensive back, Sommers made one of the plays of the year with his one-handed interception against Keokuk.
Logan Buhlig, Wide receiver, 6-4, 175, Sr., Monroe City
With the Panthers balancing the offense with a stronger passing attack, they needed a go-to receiver. Buhlig fit the bill. The first-team All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection hauled in 27 passes for 662 yards and seven touchdowns, while averaging 24.5 yards per reception. His length and strength allowed him to be a menace with yards after the catch.
Abe Haerr, Tight end, 6-5, 215, Sr., Palmyra
The biggest target on the field came up with some of the biggest catches, too. Haerr hauled in two touchdown passes late in the first half of the state semifinal game against St. Pius X to give Palmyra a fighting chance. Overall, the first-team all-stater and All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection caught 21 passes for 399 yards and seven touchdowns.
Weston King, Offensive line, 6-3, 270, Sr., Palmyra
The 2020 Herald-Whig Player of the Year and first-team all-stater was feared as much as a blocker as he was a tackler, especially on sweep plays when he got to the edge and led Hayes Miller around the corner. The unanimous All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection’s ability to outmuscle defensive linemen allowed the Panthers to complete 57.2 percent of their passes and score 38 touchdowns on the ground.
Trey Monroe, Offensive line, 6-2, 215, Jr., Mark Twain
The Tigers’ only first-team All-Eastern Missouri Conference selection, Monroe helped pave the way to a Class 1 district championship game appearance with his physical play up front. The Tigers averaged better than 5 yards per carry and nearly 200 yards rushing per game while winning three straight games late in the season to get to the district title game.
Connor Pfaff, Offensive line, 6-1, 185, Sr., Monroe City
The clear-the-road style of blocking most Monroe City linemen have been known for over the years had to be mixed with more pass blocking this season. Pfaff excelled at both. A unanimous All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection, Pfaff helped the Panthers average 328 yards and 33 points per game, while churning out 216.3 yards on the ground and 112.4 through the air.
Caden Selle, Offensive Line, 6-3, 245, Jr., Hannibal
The anchor of the Pirates’ line at left tackle, Selle became the plowhorse Hannibal consistently ran behind. The Pirates averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 6.6 yards per offensive snap, while churning out 2,223 yards on the ground and 3,940 yards. The Pirates averaged 37.2 points per game while reaching the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
Luke Triplett, Offensive line, 6-1, 220, Jr., Palmyra
Willing to play through pain, Triplett became a unanimous All-Clarence Cannon Conference selection because of his ability to be a road grader. He suffered a torn labrum in one shoulder before the season began, then tore the labrum in the other shoulder midway through the season. Yet, he played all 13 games and missed minimal snaps for a team that ran for 2,907 yards and 6.6 yards per carry.
Landyn Smith, Kicker, 5-9, 155, Jr., Palmyra
The biggest kick of the season for any team kept the Panthers undefeated and in line for the Clarence Cannon Conference championship. Trailing 14-12 and facing fourth down and 10 from the Clark County 17-yard line with 12 seconds remaining on the road, Smith kicked a 34-yard field goal for the 15-14 victory.
Evan Torrence, Kick returner, 5-11, 160, Sr., Mark Twain
The Tigers tied a state record with three kick returns for touchdowns in the same game, pulling off the feat in the season opener against Clopton-Elsberry. Torrence got it started with an 83-yard return for the first score. He added an 80-yarder later in the game. Overall, he averaged better than 30 yards per return and had three returns for touchdowns.