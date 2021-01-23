The 2020 class of inductees into the Quincy Notre Dame Hall of Fame will have to wait for a formal induction ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the honor of being enshrined with the best the school has to offer is as strong as ever.
Here is a look at the latest class of inductees:
Dan Boltz
Boltz was one of the top basketball players for Quincy Notre Dame during the 1950s when the Raiders strung together nine consecutive winning seasons.
He was 6-foot-5 and weighed 225 pounds, and he developed massively strong hands during the summer when he worked for local construction companies. He scored 269 points as a junior in 1954 when the Raiders finished with a 20-6 record, and he scored 378 points as a senior when the Raiders were 18-8 in 1955, but QND couldn’t get past Quincy High School in the regional either year.
Boltz went to Chipola College, a junior college in Marianna, Fla., for two years before he landed at Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. He averaged 6.2 points and 12.1 rebounds per game as a junior during the 1957-58 season, and he averaged 6.5 points and 11.5 rebounds as a senior. His career average of 11.8 rebounds per game ranks fourth in school history. When he wasn’t playing basketball, Boltz also threw the discus and shot put for the track team.
He went on to earn his master’s degree at Florida State. While he was in Tallahassee, he also met his wife Frances, and they were married for 59 years. Boltz first worked for IBM and lived all over the country — Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., New Orleans, Minneapolis and Toledo, Ohio, to name a few. He then owned his own textile sales company called Bolts from Boltz and was the founder of the Northeast Fabric Sales Association. He eventually settled in New Jersey and lived there for more than four decades. He died at age 82 in Vernon, N.J., leaving behind his wife and three sons — Matthew, Adam and Jason.
2010 Girls Soccer
The 2010 girls soccer team started a run of dominance that hasn’t been matched in the state, winning the first of five Class 1A state championships in the decade.
The Raiders finished with a record of 24-2, losing only to Chatham Glenwood and Divine Savior out of Milwaukee, Wis., and they allowed just 10 goals and posted 15 shutouts during the regular season. QND defeated Springfield Lutheran 7-0 and Pleasant Plains 5-1 in the Class 1A Williamsville Regional, and then knocked off Alton Marquette 7-0 and Columbia 4-1 to win the QND Sectional. Two more shutouts were pitched at the state tournament with a 1-0 victory over Rockford Lutheran in the semifinals and a 2-0 victory over Manteno in the title game.
Senior Leigh McLaughlin led the team with 27 goals and 12 assists, while sophomore Shannon Foley added 24 goals and 15 assists. Jordan Frericks contributed 15 goals, and senior defender Alex Reis had 10 assists and anchored a defense that allowed just 12 goals all season.
The members of the 2010 team were Quentessa Keating, Megan Rabe, Leigh McLaughlin, Shannon Foley, Lexi (Niemann) Kirner, Brooke (Dreyer) Ebbing, Jamie Pyatt, Brooke Burgess, Lexi Dreyer, Hilary Hoffman, Sam Hall, Kayla Struck, McKenna Murphy, Abby Grawe, Paula Holm, Hannah (Witte) Cramsey, Alyssa Klene, Alex Reis, Jordan Frericks, Kate Genenbacher, Katie Hancox, Mackenzie Little, Leah (Waterkotte) Ley and Claire Obert. The team was coached by Mark Longo and assistant coaches Randy Struck, Jason Keller, Anthony Longo and George McDonnell.
1985 Boys Baseball Team
The 1985 boys baseball team is one of only three teams in school history to reach the semifinals in the state tournament, but because no third- or fourth-place trophies were given at the time, this team has no hardware to show for their excellence.
The Raiders relied on two solid starters — Todd Friye, who had a 10-1 record and 1.31 earned run average, and Eric Zanger, who had a 6-5 record and a 3.10 earned run average — to lead the pitching staff. They handled more than two-thirds of the innings pitched that season. Offensively, Eric Zanger and his brother, Jeff, both hit .467. Eric led the team in runs scored with 46, and Jeff led the team with 12 doubles, give homers and 46 runs batted in.
QND finished with a 26-8 record and a 5-3 mark in the Greater Midwestern Conference. After winning the regional, the Raiders knocked off Havana 10-0 on Eric Zanger’s one-hitter in the sectional semifinal, then defeated Southeastern 5-1 in the sectional final on Friye’s two-hitter. The Raiders beat Warren 5-1 at Springfield’s Lanphier Park in the state quarterfinals, then lost 7-4 to Braidwood Reed-Custer in the semifinals.
The 1985 team included Rich Hinkamper, Jim Goerlich, Todd Friye, Eric Zanger, Mike Long, Rob Gengenbacher, Trevor Friye, Mike Monaghan, Jeff Zanger, Dave Effrein, Chris Obert, Russ Gengenbacher, Mark Thomas, Nick Meyer, Carl Cook, Chris Klingele, Mark Kuhlman and Jim Sohn. The Raiders were coached by Bob Winstead and assistant coach Lonny Lemon.
Bobby Ridder
Excelling in one sport is great. Excelling in two sports is exceptional.
Ridder, a 2004 graduate, was a three-time all-sectional selection for the boys soccer team and was named all-state in 2003. He was named the Raiders’ most valuable offensive player in 2001 and 2003, and he finished with 54 goals to finish fourth all-time in school history. His 23 assists rank him 14th in school history, and his 131 points put him in a tie for fourth place all time. His 28 goals as a senior ranks as the third-best in a single season. In 2009, Ridder was named to The Herald-Whig’s All-Decade team.
Ridder qualified for the state tennis tournament in doubles in three out of four years (2002, 2003 and 2004), and he won every doubles tournament during his senior year. His doubles record in 2004 was 25-5.
Ridder went on to play soccer for four years at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He started 35 games during his career, and he finished with 10 goals and 12 assists. He also had three game-winning goals. Ridder was named to ESPN The Magazine’s Men’s Soccer Academic All-District second team. He was on the 2004 team that finished second in NCAA Division II and the 2005 team that finished fourth.
Ridder and his wife, Jacki, live in Indianapolis with their three children. He works as a tax supervisor for Somerset CPAs.
Brian Deters
Deters quietly turned in one of the best soccer careers in school history.
He had four goals and nine assists and was fourth on the team in scoring during his sophomore season in 1988. He led the team in scoring as a junior, finishing with 14 goals and 5 assists, and he was named the Raiders’ most valuable offensive player.
Deters then capped off his career with 15 goals and 9 assists during his senior season as he led the Raiders to a 15-6-2 record and a regional championship. He was named the team’s best offensive player and most valuable player. He was named to the all-state team and was named to the all-Midwest team, an honor given to just eight Raiders in school history.
He finished with 33 career goals (17th in school history), 24 career assists (11th in school history) and 90 points (16th in school history).
Deters went on to coach soccer for more than 20 years in Morton, Ill., and in Switzerland. He and his wife, Joni, have two daughters. They live in Dunlap, Ill., and he is a high school sociology and civics teacher at Morton High School.
Rich Reis
When fans of Quincy Notre Dame’s athletic teams get to enjoy the facilities where the games are played, few of them realize that the Raiders are playing on what was once a city dump. Many people were responsible for raising the money and getting the wheels in motion to transform the property at 10th and Jackson to a beautiful complex that is the home to QND athletics, but one person was primarily in charge for coordinating the maintenance of all of it.
Rich Reis was hired in 1980 to work in maintenance at Quincy Notre Dame. When Ray Heilmann was named the assistant principal at the school in 1982, one of his first decision was to put Reis in charge of maintenance. They had previously worked together on a crew that did concrete work during the summer of 1976.
“Ray came in one morning, called me into the office and said he wanted me to take over maintenance,” Reis said. “I said I didn’t want to do that. There were all these other guys who had been there longer, but Ray said, ‘I don’t want them. I want you to take it over.’ I kind of hesitated, but I did it.”
Reis’ hands touched anything involving maintenance of QND’s facilities — preparing locker rooms or officials’ rooms, lining a field, mowing the grass, drying out a muddy field or cleaning the bleachers. The football/soccer field once ran east-west on the school property, and when the decision was made to create a field that ran north-south, Reis and his crew were the ones who poured the concrete for the new bleachers to be installed. He also supervised the crew that built the dugouts on the baseball field more than three decades ago.
When the school needed people who could drive a school bus to take a team to a game, Reis was one of the first ones to help. When millions of dollars in physical improvements for the school were made, former executive director John Spring made Reis his go-to person on all the renovations and new additions.
Reis retired in 2018. He lives in Quincy with his wife Gayle. They have two adult sons and four grandchildren.