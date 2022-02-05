QUINCY – Quincy Notre Dame knew it was going to be a tough test.
And it was.
Two of the state’s best girls’ basketball teams met in the QND Super Fan Shootout on Saturday night at the Pit.
Class 2A No. 1 Notre Dame battled tough against Class 4A No. 4 Edwardsville in a 66-54 setback.
The Lady Raiders are 22-2 overall despite playing a grueling schedule in the second half of the season.
Edwardsville improved to 23-4.
“It was a great atmosphere with a lot of energy there tonight,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “Obviously, there were two good teams going at it. I loved our energy and I loved our competitiveness.”
Notre Dame junior Abbey Schreacke was phenomenal. She scored 33 points and collected 12 rebounds while also having four assists and six steals.
Junior Blair Eftink added 15 points for QND.
“Edwardsville was a great opponent like we expected them to be,” Orne said. “They executed and made the plays down the stretch. We learned a lot from this game, and it was a good experience for us. I’m super proud of our team because of their effort.”
QND boys drop close one
The Quincy Notre Dame boys fell 36-35 to Jacksonville Routt in the final game of the QND Shootout late Saturday night.
