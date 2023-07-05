INDIANAPOLIS -- Quincy University had 36 seniors earn honors from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Awards.
INDIANAPOLIS -- Quincy University had 36 seniors earn honors from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Awards.
The Hawks saw student-athletes from 13 different athletic programs win awards.
Nearly 500 student-athletes from across the GLVC earned Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Awards.
To qualify, graduating student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility in their respective sport and maintained at least a 3.5 grade point average throughout their academic career. Additionally, student-athletes had to have competed in the GLVC for at least two years and completed 96 credit hours.
The QU baseball team led the way with 10 selections; which included Tyler Carpenter, Jay Hammel, Lance Logsdon, Cruz Meier, Zach Parks, Nolan Roseman, Dayne Sebranek, Spencer Walker, Jase Wallingford and Nolan Wosman.
Josh Schwepker was the lone award winner from the men's basketball team.
Emma Knipe and Sarah Nelson were honored from the women's basketball team.
Kyra Humbert earned honors after participating in both women's bowling and women's soccer.
Three football players earned academic honors -- Peyten Chappel, Nathan Clark and Alan Wilson III.
Conner Stephenson, Thomas Wensing Jr. and Brayden Everhart earned awards from the men's golf team.
Hannah Maguire from the women's golf team earned an award.
Samuel Huff from the men's lacrosse team earned a selection.
McKinney Little was the lone member of the men's soccer team to earn the academic award.
Women's soccer had five award winners -- Humbert, Jessica Felix, Abbey Haas, Olivia Kindt and Rachael Livingston.
The softball team had four selections; including Casey Brennan, Chelsea Hooker, Bailey Mitchell and Madeline Ruzicka.
Samuele Contestabile was the lone selection from the men's tennis team.
Women's volleyball had four selections -- Alyssa Grimm, Kailey Reckers, Emily Rehagen and Mattison Norris.
