Sarah Nelson 1.12.JPG

Hawks forward Sarah Nelson shoots a layup during a game on Thursday, Jan. 12 against Rockhurst at Pepsi Arena in Quincy. Nelson was one of 36 QU student-athletes to earn a GLVC Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Awards.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

INDIANAPOLIS -- Quincy University had 36 seniors earn honors from the Great Lakes Valley Conference Council of Presidents' Academic Excellence Awards.

The Hawks saw student-athletes from 13 different athletic programs win awards.

