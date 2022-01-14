GALESBURG, Ill. — The Quincy Blue Devils continued their magical march in the Western Big 6 Conference.
Quincy improved to 7-0 in league play by earning a hard-fought 55-53 boys’ basketball win at Galesburg on Friday night.
The Blue Devils improved to 15-3 overall and won their fourth straight game.
QHS had lost its last three meetings against the Silver Streaks.
Galesburg fell to 15-4, 4-3.
Quincy is off to its best league start in more than a decade.
“Our guys really gutted it out in a tough environment,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “It was a physical game. Our guys did a good job staying grounded and sticking to the game plan.”
Down 53-52, the Devils regained the lead for good when freshman Keshaun Thomas hit two free throws.
Teammate Ralph Wires went 1-for-2 from the line to put Quincy up 55-53 with 1:04 left.
The Silver Streaks had two chances to tie or pull ahead in the game’s final minute, but were unable to convert.
“I’m really proud of our guys for staying the course,” Douglas said. “That’s a good win against an excellent team.”
Senior point guard Terron Cartmill drained a pair of early 3-pointers – his first two treys of the season – to provide an early spark as the Devils took a 15-8 lead.
Galesburg countered with a 9-0 run before QHS led 18-17 after the opening period.
The second quarter was a see-saw affair before Jeremiah Babers banked in a 35-footer to give the Silver Streaks a 32-31 halftime lead.
QHS senior Jeremiah Talton, the conference’s leading scorer, was injured during the first quarter and sat out during the second period after picking up his second foul.
Talton returned to the floor in the third quarter and connected on a 3-pointer early in the period.
Cartmill hit his third trey in the third quarter as the Blue Devils regained the lead. But Galesburg struck again at the end of a quarter as Koen Derry connected on a triple at the buzzer to tie it 45-45.
Cartmill finished with a season-high 13 points.
“Terron has worked a lot on his shot,” Douglas said. “He provided a spark for us.”
Thomas contributed 12 points and Talton 10.
Quincy is scheduled to play at Lincoln on Saturday.
The teams met at the Collinsville tournament in late December with the Blue Devils rallying for a 33-30 win.
