PALMYRA, Mo. – Collin Arch is a two-time state wrestling champion who has never lost a high school match.
But that streak was in jeopardy Saturday at the Liberty Wentzville Tournament.
Arch was deadlocked 1-1 late in his finals match against returning state placewinner David Cross of Francis Howell Central.
With time running out, the Palmyra junior made his move.
Arch fired in on a single-leg shot attempt and converted for the winning takedown just before time expired.
“Collin always stays composed and doesn’t get rattled,” Palmyra coach Josh Buatte said. “He has a great demeanor and showed that in his last match. It was a good early test, and he came through.”
Arch has shown a penchant for coming through during a remarkable high school career that still has nearly two full seasons remaining.
He already owns Missouri state titles at 120 and 132 pounds.
He’s off a 7-0 start this season and has now rattled off 72 straight wins without a loss at the prep level.
“Collin is going to come straight at you,” Buatte said. “He wrestles a physical style – he’s extremely strong. He’s also very technically sound. And he is a hard worker. He has all of the qualities you would want in an elite wrestler.”
Arch won a loaded 138-pound bracket on Saturday that included another state champion who placed third.
“That was an exciting match in the finals,” he said. “It was a relief to score that takedown in the last five seconds. It was a really big win against a strong kid.”
Arch, the starting quarterback on the Panther football team, is part of a strong Palmyra wrestling team.
The Panthers set a school record with four wrestlers capturing state medals last season.
Three of the four medalists return.
Palmyra senior Brayden Stevens was fourth at state at 126 pounds and classmate Luke Triplett finished fifth at 220.
“We have some really good wrestlers in our room,” Arch said. “We all have the same goals in mind. We really push each other.”
Arch started the season at 138 pounds, but he may eventually drop to 132.
Buatte loves his star wrestler’s approach to the sport.
“Collin has been wrestling for a long time and he does everything right,” his coach said. “He works and wrestles year-round. If he needs to work on anything, he goes all in on it so he can improve.”
Arch grew up wrestling alongside his older brother, Ross, a state champion and two-time runner-up for Palmyra.
Ross Arch now wrestles for Northern Illinois University.
“My brother obviously had a big impact on me,” Collin said. “He taught me what hard work really was. We did everything together from a young age until now.”
Collin Arch, as you might expect, has already caught the attention of college coaches. Wisconsin, Iowa State, Michigan State, Northern Illinois and George Mason are among the NCAA Division I schools that have shown interest in the Palmyra standout.
Arch has proven his mettle outside the Missouri borders. He placed third at High School Nationals this past spring.
He has tried keeping the pursuit of perfection in perspective.
“Going undefeated, I try not to think about it too much,” he said. “I obviously want to keep it going, but it’s not a top priority. Winning state titles is what I’m working for.”
Arch knows what winning four championships would mean.
“It would definitely be a special accomplishment,” he said. “There is a lot of pressure on my shoulders, but I just go with the flow and try to maintain my focus.”
For now, Arch’s primary focus is on winning state title No. 3.
“You just can’t look too far ahead,” he said. “You can’t win four state titles until you win three. After that finals match Saturday, I know I need to be in better shape. That’s an area I’ve excelled in and it’s something I need to continue to work on this season.”
