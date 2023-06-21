QUINCY, Ill. – The best local high school and future collegiate golfers showcased their skills in the Little People’s Golf Championships to wrap up the tournament’s 50th anniversary on Wednesday.
Division 7-B Boys 16-18 was won by Ryan Suhre of Edwardsville, Ill. He shot a 74 on Tuesday in round one and a 69 on Wednesday in round two. Suhre finished with a combined score 143.
Suhre spoke on the confidence he came into this tournament with knowing he had a great shot at coming out on top.
“I came out here, knew I could play well," he said. "I’ve been playing well lately so I just felt it was an attackable course and knew I could win it.”
His brother Andrew Suhre also finished amongst the top six in a three-way tie for sixth, shooting a 73 and 74 in both rounds, with a combined score of 147.
“I’ve honestly played some of the best golf I’ve ever played in these two days,” he said. “Yesterday I tied my record of 73 so I’m happy with how I played and happy with him (Ryan) getting the overall win.”
Ryan has goals of playing beyond Edwardsville High School and on to the division one level and doesn’t expect to just stop there in his golfing journey.
“I really want to go division one for college, see what happens from there and I want to eventually play on the PGA tour,” he said.
Among local talent in the boys division, Gabriel Gold who will be a senior next year for Quincy High School finished 14th place, shooting a 76 and 73 in both rounds with a combined score of 149.
“I started really well, shot 300 on the front," Gold said. "I kind of faded on the back but I’m still pretty happy with my day.”
Gold believes the work ethic of next year’s QHS boys golf team will help them and also talked about what he needs to do to stay sharp as he looks to be an important piece to the Blue Devils team next season.
“I just got to keep working on the small stuff, not making many mistakes, hitting it straight off the tee and on to the green,” Gold said. “I think our team will be better this year, we’re going to try and play as long as we can, everyone is locked in and trying to get better.”
His fellow QHS junior teammate, Sam Cory also competed in the tournament finishing 32nd shooting an 87 and an 86 with a combined score of 173.
Hannibal high school standout Quinn Thomas who also be going into his senior year for the Pirates finished the tournament shooting 75 on both days for a combined score of 150.
“I feel like I was hitting the ball okay, couldn’t get much to fall putting wise, had a couple that could’ve been birdies, I made a double and two bogies, bunch of pars so I’m not mad at myself," Thomas said. "I just know I could’ve shot better. I’ve played this course ever since I was nine years old it’s always been a fun course to come play at.”
The final finishes included A.J. Hovemale of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. finishing second just two scores behind Suhre, shooting a 70 and 75 with a combined score of 145.
There was a three-way tie for third place involving Walker Grelle of Barrington, Ill., Paul Azzarelli of Kankalee, Ill. and last year’s first place winner Tanner Leonard of Frankfort, Ill. All three each finished shooting 146.
In the Division 7-G Girls 16-18, another Greenburg took first place once again in the tournament.
Ella Greenburg of Rockford, Ill. won first place shooting a 74 and 73 with a combined score of 147. Her sister Eva Greenburg came into the tournament as the reigning champion after winning first place last year.
Eva finished third this time shooting 78 on both days for a combined score of 156.
“I definitely could’ve played better, left some shots on the course, short game was definitely tough out there, the greens were very firm so it was pretty difficult to get shots to stick,” said Ella. “I’ve been playing in this tournament since 2015 and I’d say this was the hardest it’s been out here to play in all the years I’ve played along with the heat today.”
Ella plans on playing golf next year at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. She talked about what goes into being a skilled golfer and the gap between good and not so good players.
“You definitely have to have a strong mental game and just sticking with it because you could have one bad hole and then a good hole so you never know what can happen,” Ella said. “It’s the mental aspect I’d say that separates the great golfers from the mediocre golfers.”
Two more local QHS standouts who both will be playing in college next year also competed in the Little People’s Tournament, Saya Geisendorfer and Maddie O’Brien.
Geisendorfer finished 16th place shooting an 86 and 83 with a combined score of 169. O’Brien finished 25th shooting a 97 and a 95 with a combined score of 192.
“I didn’t play my best but I can’t expect too much from myself coming back from a vacation trip," Geisendorfer said. "I haven’t been golfing consistently so I’d say I played okay.”
Geisendorfer will be playing for Grinnell college in Iowa next season and O’Brien will be playing for Carroll University in Wisconsin.
“I want to try and increase my strength training, practice a lot more so I can play well for Grinnell next year,” Geisendorfer said.
Rounding out the top-six in the girls division seven were Catalina Easley of Cantrall, Ill. in second place (76, 76, 152), Sydney Terada of Lake Barrington, Ill. in fourth place (78, 81, 159), Kyra Simon of Rockford, Ill. in fifth place (82, 78, 160) and Mia Natividad of Yorkville, Ill. in sixth place (80, 81, 161).
