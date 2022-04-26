HANNIBAL, Mo. — Check out the highlight video of Aneyas Williams playing football and you won’t believe your eyes.
You would swear you were watching a video game.
The explosive Williams is a home-run hitter who is a threat to go the distance anytime he touches the ball.
The versatile and talented Williams accumulated over 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a magical sophomore season where he led the Hannibal Pirates to the state championship game.
He scored a whopping 47 touchdowns.
His Twitter page has been lighting up like a Christmas tree with NCAA Division I scholarship offers pouring in virtually every other day.
Even more amazing is the fact that he is just 16 years old.
He’s nearing the end of his sophomore year and still has more than two years of high school left.
“Aneyas is an outstanding young man – that’s what is so special about him,” Hannibal football and track coach Jeff Gschwender said. “He’s been blessed with ridiculous talent, but he doesn’t take it for granted. He works extremely hard in practice and in the weight room.
“He’s a great competitor. And he has a great attitude. He’s become a great leader and teammate.”
Williams features a lethal combination of speed and strength. He is a breakaway threat as a runner and receiver. His ability to burst into space and outrun defenders has college coaches already scrambling to land his services.
As busy as Williams has been taking recruiting visits to traditional college powers like Notre Dame, Oregon and Nebraska, he has found time to excel on the track this spring. He’s a two-time state medalist who is one of best sprinters in the state of Missouri.
For his accomplishments, Williams is being honored as Herald-Whig Prep Athlete of the Week.
“Aneyas is having a great spring,” his coach said. “He is very fast, and he has worked really hard on the track. We have a lot of speed on our team, and he has guys in practice who push him.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Williams runs a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and bench presses 315 pounds. And he is an excellent student.
The number of DI offers that have been extended to Williams is mind-boggling for someone so young.
The first offer landed when he was just 15. Oregon called Williams before his sophomore season.
“I was like, ‘Wow, oh my gosh is this happening already?’” he said. “I couldn’t believe it and it kind of blew me away, to be honest with you. It’s really an honor, and it’s very humbling to have schools think that highly of you. And the offers keep coming. I’m very blessed to have an opportunity like this, and I want to make the most of it.”
Oregon has a new coaching staff now, but the Ducks still are interested in Williams. They recently re-offered him a scholarship.
Oregon is one of eight schools to already offer Williams a scholarship.
The other schools include Missouri, Nebraska, California, Boston College, Ball State, Nevada and Western Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit.
“I’ve just embraced this process and I’ve tried to enjoy it,” Williams said. “You need to stay humble and not let it get to your head. I had no idea this was going to happen this fast.
“It’s been way cool to travel to all of these places. It’s been a great experience.”
One of his more memorable visits was in early April to the University of Notre Dame, one of the most iconic college programs in the country.
“There is obviously a lot of history there,” he said. “I saw the ‘Play Like a Champion’ sign outside the locker room. It’s a unique place. And it’s really nice.”
Williams said Illinois and Iowa also are schools that have shown interest.
He is expected to showcase his track talents at the Mark Twain Relays in Hannibal on Friday. Quincy High’s Jett Rose, one of the best sprinters in Illinois, is expected to run against him.
“I don’t like losing – I’m definitely looking forward to competing against him,” Williams said. “It should be a fun race.”
In his most recent meet, Williams ran a personal record of 11.0 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He actually finished second to his teammate, Sheldon Bergheger, who blazed to a time of 10.93.
“Sheldon is having a great season,” Williams said. “We really push each other.”
The 200 is Williams’ best event. Williams placed fourth at state in that race as a freshman. He also ran on the state runner-up 4x100 relay team.
“Aneyas is a tremendous athlete,” Gschwender said. “And his maturity level is off the charts. He’s awesome in the classroom. And he’s very responsible – you never have to worry about him getting in trouble. He has a great understanding of what’s going on.”
Even with all the speed he possesses, Williams isn’t the fastest member in his own family.
His late father, Lydell, owns the Hannibal school record with a blazing time of 10.5 seconds in the 100.
“I would love to break that record,” Aneyas Williams said. “But realistically that would be pretty difficult. That’s a really fast time.
“I am definitely blessed with some good genes, without a doubt.”
Lydell Williams was a standout athlete in football and track for Hannibal High School in the 1990s. He went on to play collegiately at Missouri Southern.
He passed away in 2016 at age 38.
“My dad is on my mind a lot – we were pretty close,” Aneyas Williams said. “Before every football game, I go see his gravesite – it’s something that keeps me going. Honestly, my dad’s a role model for good and bad reasons. What he went through, it definitely motivates me to want to have a good life.
“If my dad was still here, he would probably challenge me to a race. I know he would be proud of me for how I’m doing. I’m sure he would have a big smile on his face.”
The powerful Williams has his share of lofty goals he wants to achieve this spring. He’s been clocked at a sizzling 22.19 seconds in the 200.
“That’s my best race,” he said. “I would definitely like to win a state title in the 200.”
Williams also has plenty of unfinished business left on the football field at Hannibal. He amassed 2,756 all-purpose yards as a sophomore.
“It was a great run for our team in football, and we’re looking forward to doing even better next season,” he said. “Our community really got behind us and supported us. It was crazy how much the city of Hannibal was behind us – it was awesome.”
Williams possesses an ability to change direction in the blink of an eye. And he’s dangerous as a receiver where he can catch the ball coming out of the backfield or in the slot.
“Aneyas is the total package – he can do it all,” Gschwender said. “He is a great runner and receiver, and he’s an excellent kick returner. He runs around like a man against boys out there. We have to remind ourselves sometimes how young he still is. He’s obviously a special talent.”
For Williams, developing his receiving skills has elevated his stock with college coaches.
“The game has changed, especially at my position,” Williams said. “Running backs have to be able to catch the ball. My ability as a receiver appeals to a lot of the schools who are looking at me.”
Williams and the Pirates stormed into the state championship game with an unbeaten record last fall before suffering a stunning 31-0 loss to Smithville.
“We had our chances in the first half and we didn’t take advantage of them,” Williams said. “We just weren’t able to make the right plays at the right time. It was frustrating and disappointing, and it’s a big motivator for our team going into next season.
“Everybody is really hungry – we can’t wait to have another opportunity.”
Williams is in no hurry to make his college decision, and he’s enjoying traveling around the country on campus visits.
“I want to take my time and see how it all plays out,” he said. “I’m hoping to graduate early during my senior year and get a jump on spring ball for wherever I go for college.”
Even with all the attention and accolades he has received, Williams is as motivated as ever to excel.
“Aneyas is never satisfied,” Gschwender said. “He is always looking to improve, and he continues to get better. He has a tremendous upside. The sky’s the limit for him because of his work ethic.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone like Aneyas in our program. He’s an outstanding athlete and just a great young man. It’s been a joy to be able to coach him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.