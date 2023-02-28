CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College men's basketball head coach Aaron Hill announced he was resigning his position on Monday after five years at the helm in Canton.
Hill cited a chance to spend more time with his young and growing family as he pursues a professional opportunity outside of coaching.
"Culver-Stockton has been and always will be a special place to me and my family," Hill said. "Our campus community and the Canton community have been fantastic; our community and fans are the best."
During his five seasons on the Hill, Hill compiled a 49-85 overall record. His best season was during the 2018-19 season, when the Wildcats finished 16-16 and qualified for the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament.
During the 2021-22 season, the Wildcats set a school record with 10 consecutive victories to start the season, finishing 14-14 overall.
Hill shared his appreciation for community support and to his players for their patience and dedication to the basketball program.
"Lastly, a huge thank you to my players, both at C-SC and before my family's time here, and to all of the coaches who I have been able to work with and share a bench with," Hill said. "It's been an amazing journey with so many memories that I'll cherish forever."
Hill also thanked the school's administration for its help during his five years with C-SC.
"I will always be grateful for the belief that was shown to me from athletic director Pat Atwell, former president Kelly Thompson and current president Doug Palmer," Hill said.
A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
Atwell thanked Coach Hill for leading the men's basketball program with class on and off the field.
"It was a joy to see his family at the games and we fully respect his decision to move into the private sector where he can work traditional hours and spend more time with (his wife) Andrea and his four children," Atwell said. "We have had some memorable wins and some outstanding individual accomplishments under Aaron. A solid foundation has been laid from where we can move forward. We wish he and his family nothing but the best in the next phase of their lives."
