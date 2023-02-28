Coach Aaron Hill.jpg

Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball coach Aaron Hill talks to his team during a timeout during a game on a unspecified date at Charles Field House in Canton, Mo.

 C-SC Sports Information

CANTON, Mo. -- Culver-Stockton College men's basketball head coach Aaron Hill announced he was resigning his position on Monday after five years at the helm in Canton.

Hill cited a chance to spend more time with his young and growing family as he pursues a professional opportunity outside of coaching.

