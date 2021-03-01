QUINCY — If he hasn’t already, Ja’Veon Taylor may want to investigate taking Mike Terry’s speech class before his days at John Wood Community College are finished.
It eventually will come in handy.
“That will be the best man in my wedding someday,” Jarvis Jennings said, motioning in Taylor’s direction as the John Wood Community College men’s basketball players milled about following Sunday’s 87-81 victory over Lincoln Land. “That’s how good we are.”
Taylor will be fine with it. He may even ask Jennings to return the favor.
“That’s definitely my best friend out here,” Taylor said. “Me and Jarvis.”
The off-court relationship that is developing into a life-long friendship is giving the Trail Blazers a boost on the court, too. Sophomores who played siginificant roles on last year’s Mid-West Athletic Conference championship team, Jennings and Taylor are the vocal, emotional and physical leaders of a team fighting to put itself in position to repeat.
Sunday’s victory moved the Trail Blazers to 4-1 in league play, still a half-game behind Spoon River in the conference standings, but it positions them to chase the title the second half of the league.
That’s only if the Trail Blazers stay focused.
Jennings and Taylor plan to see to that.
“For us to be able to talk to each other and hold each other accountable, that’s very important,” said Taylor, the Waukegan, Ill., shooting guard. “It keeps the rest of our group going also.”
They can’t give each other any slack if they refuse to allow their teammates any.
“We know what we expect out of each other,” said Jennings, the Columbia, Mo., power forward. “Just because we’re friends doesn’t mean I’m not going to get on him when he’s doing something wrong. That doesn’t mean he’s not going to get on me when I’m doing something wrong.
“We have to be teammates on the floor, not friends.”
Accountability is key, especially from them.
“They’re holding each other accountable, and I’m holding them accountable,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “They’re getting held to a pretty high level of accountability by me, and they’re trying to pass that on to the younger guys from an internal standpoint.
“That’s the way teams have to work. If you’re older, experienced guys aren’t passing that on to the other guys, then there’s a break in the chain. Those guys have been pretty good at communicating what we want to get done.”
That comes from their friendly, gregarious love of life and their ability to bond.
In the 18 months since they arrived on the JWCC campus as teammates but strangers, the two have experienced growth as basketball players and men. They’ve pushed each other in both regards and stood by each other through trying times.
“Ever since we got here, we connected,” said Taylor, who had 17 points and seven rebounds in Sunday’s game and is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. “We come from similar backgrounds. Although we’re from two different areas, we have similar families.”
So similar they find their daily routines are in sync.
“It’s a relationship nobody will understand,” said Jennings, who scored a season-high 32 points Sunday and is averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds. “We’re from two different places, but in this short period of time, we became brothers. We’re really close.
“We do things around the house and we’re like, ‘Man, we do that at my house.’ We catch each other by surprise, and it makes us become better friends by the day.”
The interaction with their families fall right in line with that.
“He calls my mom, ‘Mom,’ and I call his mom, ‘Mom,’” Jennings said. “It’s incredible. It’s special. It’s become family for us.”
All that’s left to accomplish is a conference title and a trip to the national tournament, both doable if the sophomore duo maintains their focus and commitment.
“It’s experience,” Jennings said. “We know what we want. We know what we were last year, and we want to get back to that and go farther. We know what it takes. We were here last year. We’re trying to do our best to get our team better than it was last year so we can get over the hump.”