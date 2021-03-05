QUINCY — As he made the short trot from the dugout to the mound Friday, Riley Martin carried with him a little of everything.
Anticipation, joy, excitement and pressure.
“Honestly, I felt a little overwhelmed,” the Quincy University senior left-hander said.
It had been 359 days since the QU baseball team last played, the 2020 season getting shutdown following a doubleheader sweep of Hannibal-LaGrange on March 11. Making this season opener more unique was the fact this will be Hawks coach Josh Rabe’s final season before he takes over as the school’s athletic director on June 1.
So everyone understood why Martin felt overwhelmed.
“Home opener, coach’s last year, high expectations,” Rabe said. “Talk about having the right guy on the mound for the situation.”
His poise, precision and presence belied his hidden emotion.
The southpaw struck out the first two batters he faced, retired No. 22 Davenport in order in the first inning and proceeded to strike out a career-high 11 batters in seven innings as Quincy opened its season with a 10-2 victory.
“He was as crisp and as good as he’s ever been,” Rabe said. “You could tell it the first batter of the game. 91-92 mph. Hammer breaking ball. It didn’t stop for seven innings. … He was as dominant as he’s over been.”
Martin held the Panthers scoreless for the first six innings, gave up two runs with two outs in the seventh and stopped any bleeding right there by getting Davenport’s Travis Harvey to roll over into a ground out to second base to end the inning.
He walked two of the 31 batters he faced and was in control the entire time.
“He was unbelievable,” QU senior catcher Jacob Kalusniak said. “He commanded two pitches, three when we needed it. He filled up the zone and mixed his pitches really well. He went right at the hitters, mixed in and out and was really good.”
It helped to be able to pitch with a lead.
After Martin retired the Panthers in order in the top of the first, Hawks redshirt freshman shortstop Gino D’Alesio led off the bottom of the frame with a no-doubt home run to left field, letting out a barbaric yawp as he rounded third base and again after crossing home plate.
“For the last few weeks, I’ve been talking about that moment and starting us off that way,” D’Alesio said. “It was just a hanging curveball and the rest is history I guess.”
It nearly brought Martin to tears.
“After the first inning, I was pumped up and locked in, almost too locked in,” Martin said. “I was kind of going crazy. Then Gino hit that home run, and I don’t know what it was. All the emotion came on to me and I literally wanted to cry. It was overwhelming.”
It didn’t impact the way Martin pitched or fought.
In the top of the fourth, the Panthers loaded the bases with one out with three singles. Martin followed by striking out Kamrin Markwardt and getting Hunter Ruhstorfer to ground into a fielder’s choice to leave three runners stranded. The momentum fully shifted to the Hawks’ favor in the bottom of the inning.
Back-to-back one-out walks to Eric Tipton and Brock Boynton put a runner in scoring position, and after a strikeout of Cole Evans, Kalusniak belted a shot into left-center field that caromed off the wall for a two-run triple and a 3-0 lead.
“The momentum was huge there,” Kalusniak said. “For Riley to say, ‘I’m going to shut the door,’ and leave them out there is big for the team.”
Quincy second baseman Dayson Croes was responsible for the other big swing. After the Panthers tagged Martin for two runs in the seventh, Croes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to push it back to a three-run lead. A five-run eighth inning followed with third baseman Nolan Wosman offering the exclamation point with a two-run home run.
The Hawks finished with 10 hits, seven going for extra bases, while senior right-hander Brett Taucher threw two scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout.
“It’s been a long time coming,” D’Alesio said. “We’ve been waiting forever to be back on the field. Riley started it off, and the offense just followed. To get our first ‘W,’ it’s big time.”