QUINCY — After the conclusion of the 2019 season, the future of Quincy Raceways was up in the air.
With the COVID-19 pandemic starting and the lack of a new owner, the .29-mile track was put up for sale in August 2020.
Enter Jim and Tammy Lieurance.
After the track sat dormant for over two years, the Lieurances, a Hannibal, Mo. couple, leased the facility from owner Paul Holtschlag.
Beginning in April, the couple brought racing back to Quincy under a new name: Adams County Speedway.
“When the opportunity came around, I sat down with Paul, and we come to terms. I mean this is our home track,” Jim Lieurance said. “When the opportunity became available, we jumped right on it.”
With the help of others in the Quincy racing community, the Lieurances spent the last few months cleaning up the track for the speedway’s opening race in April.
And since then, the community support has been “overwhelming,” according to race director Blake Dotson.
Dotson said the track has attracted around 1,500 fans every Sunday and is getting more cars than it has seen in a long time.
This includes Quincy native Tanner Jud, who has gone to races at the speedway since he was a kid.
With memories of his favorite drivers winning throughout the years, Jud said he was excited to see the track open back up.
“I was just ready for the racetrack to open back up because that’s where I like to be,” Jud said. “The crew out there has done a great job and the track has been awesome, the whole season, too.”
One reason the speedway has seen this early success is the dirt track’s condition. Dotson says track crew members Steve Grotz and Kevin Rees have done a “phenomenal job of bringing (the track) back to life” since its shutdown in 2019.
“That is probably the biggest reason the racing has been so good is because of them two guys,” Dotson said. “When I walk around the pits after the races, you really don’t hear anything bad about it.”
The Lieurances have been involved with the track in one way or another for over 40 years. One of Jim’s favorite things about resurrecting the track is getting to work again with long-time friends he has made, thanks to the racing oval.
This includes Grotz who has known the Lieurances since the track opened in the early-mid 1970s. Grotz, who also races at the speedway, said Jim and Tammy are family.
“They’re just so friendly, so accommodating, if you go to them and talk to them, they’re always willing to listen and always willing to talk,” Grotz said.
Brandyn Ryan, another mainstay at Adams County Speedway, echoed Jim Lieurance’s sentiments about the fellowship among other drivers.
“(My favorite part about the speedway is) just the comradery with everybody, you know everybody, everybody is super easy to get along with,” Ryan said.
Another feature drivers like most about the track is its proximity. During the dirt oval’s two-year pause, drivers like Grotz and Ryan often had to travel around to race.
Grotz spent the last couple of years racing at Jacksonville Speedway and Spoon River Speedway in Fulton County. Ryan would travel as far as nearly four hours away to get his racing fix in during the hiatus.
However, both drivers recognized it doesn’t beat racing at home.
“It’s always awesome to race, but here at home it’s even better,” Grotz, a Quincy native, said. “It’s just a 100 percent turnaround, 100 percent better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.