Sports have meant a great deal to me since I was a kid. First was a love for NASCAR, then came football, basketball, baseball and so forth.
Nearly two decades later, I’m writing about one of my greatest loves here in Quincy.
I’ve been at the Herald-Whig for a little over a month now and haven’t really had the chance to introduce myself.
Hi, I’m Cam.
I am relatively new to the Quincy area. In fact, before May, I’d never been west of the Appalachian Mountains. I’m from the small town (population 1,270) of Joanna, S.C.
As you could imagine, moving to Illinois has been quite an adjustment – especially trying to find good sweet tea. However, the easiest thing to adapt to has been this city’s love for sports.
While I haven’t been able to see packed stands at Blue Devil Gym or Advance Physical Therapy Field, I’ve seen this community support its teams in a tremendous way.
I’ve seen fans travel hours to catch a playoff game, South Park filled with thousands for kart races and a golf tournament that brings in golfers from all over the world.
Quincy loves its sports, and it was a main selling point for me when I accepted this job back in March.
It reminds me of the passion folks back home had for their teams. Back where I grew up, it was all about the Clinton High Red Devils. I remember seeing thousands of fans show up to the stadium to see the “Big Red” play football.
When I couldn’t go to games, I remember sitting beside my radio every Friday to tune in to the local broadcast. And when it came to the South Carolina Gamecocks, I always had the television switched to the station they were playing on.
Some of my favorite memories growing up were around the radio or the TV.
Years later, I got to cover the same college team I grew up watching – objectively, of course – when I attended the University of South Carolina.
During my first semester writing at the Daily Gamecock, the student paper on campus, I thought it was so cool to cover all the big games. However, it wasn’t until later that I found what I truly love most about journalism – telling stories.
During my four years at South Carolina, I was able to tell the story of how the Gamecocks knocked off the No. 3 team in the land, how a 44-year head coach built the men’s soccer program from the ground up, and how a 95-year-old baseball stadium impacted generations of fans.
Listening to those stories was gratifying and I felt honored to tell them to the masses.
That’s what I want to continue to do in Quincy.
I want to tell the Quincy area’s sports stories. The moments fans will remember for a lifetime. The moments like I remember growing up as a kid around the radio or TV.
This area has stories to tell, and I hope I do them justice.
If you have any story ideas, feel free to shoot me an email at cadams@whig.com.
Thanks to the community for showing me so much kindness and support.
