Avary Hlubek 4.6.JPG

QHS freshman Avary Hlubek crosses home plate during a game on Thursday, April 6 against Moline in Quincy.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Two Quincy High School softball players were selected to the Western Big 6 All-Conference Team.

Sophomore infielder Ariana Adorno and freshman outfielder Avery Hlubek earned honorable mention All-WB6 nods for the Blue Devils.

