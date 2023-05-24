QUINCY -- Two Quincy High School softball players were selected to the Western Big 6 All-Conference Team.
Sophomore infielder Ariana Adorno and freshman outfielder Avery Hlubek earned honorable mention All-WB6 nods for the Blue Devils.
Geneseo senior outfielder Jaelyn Lambin was selected as the WB6 softball MVP and was a First Team selection.
Also making the All-WB6 First Team were Geneseo sophomore infielder Avery Kennedy, UTHS freshman infielder Miah Berhenke, Moline junior infielder Ava Navarro, Sterling sophomore infielder Katie Taylor, Geneseo senior outfielder Madison Scott, Moline senior outfielder Macy Watson, Rock Island sophomore outfielder A'rion Lonergan, Geneseo junior catcher Sidney Spindel, Sterling junior pitcher Sienna Stingley, Geneseo senior pitcher Tara Bomleny, Rock Island senior utility player Alexis Carroll and UTHS freshman utility player Emily Stevens.
Second Team selections included Alleman senior infielder Lilly Mitchell, Geneseo senior infielder Annabelle Veloz, UTHS senior infielder Kaylie Pena, Sterling freshman infielder Mya Lira, Sterling senior outfielder Lauren Jacobs, Galesburg junior outfielder Maci McCants, Moline senior outfielder Sarah Spurgetis, UTHS junior catcher Marilyn Boyer, UTHS sophomore pitcher Samantha Verstraete, Sterling senior pitcher Ellie Leigh and Sterling junior utility player Olivia Melcher.
Roundig out the honorable mention selections included Geneseo senior infielder Payton Stohl, Galesburg senior infielder Hannah Dillbeck, Geneseo senior outfielder Sienna Frank, Sterling senior outfielder Katie Dittmar, Moline junior catcher Alaina Diaz, Rock Island sophomore catcher Jozie Kerr, Alleman senior utility player Sarah Pickett-Miller and Rock Island freshman utility player Mallory Hudnall.
QHS finished the regular season with an 11-21 record.
