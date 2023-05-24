EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Offense was not an issue for the Blue Devils this past weekend against Jacksonville putting up nine and ten runs in both outings. That offense carried over into Quincy high school’s regional semifinal game against the hosting Tigers for the first couple innings.
With two on base, senior Blake Bunch would hit a double on a line drive to left field scoring teammates Evan Sohn and Joe Schroeder to put QHS up 2-0 after the top of the first.
Edwardsville would go on to defeat the Blue Devils 6-4 in seven innings ending their season on Wednesday. QHS head coach Rick Lawson said the team emphasized getting off to an aggressive start but credited Edwardsville’s playmaking in the loss.
“I was happy with the way we started," said Lawson. "Came out aggressive like we talked about, put a couple runs up early, we had a chance to put a couple more up but we didn’t and Edwardsville made plays when they had to. We had a couple innings there in the middle where we weren’t able to come up and make plays and they did that’s what good teams do, got to give them credit today.”
QHS would do a good job holding the Tigers off in the first two innings frustrating their offense led by starting right-handed pitcher on the day Brady Lowe who had a strike out in the top of the first and two strikeouts in the top of the second to keep a zero on the board for Edwardsville.
After stealing second base, Tykell Hammers would score off of Bunch’s ground ball hit to extend their lead to 3-0 after the top of the third. That’s when Edwardsville began adjusting and started putting runs on the board as their crowd began to get back in the game.
Bunch talked about the change in energy from both sides as the game went on leading to the loss.
“We had a good lead, energy was up but when our energy came down a little bit that’s when they pounced on us," said Bunch. "We gave ourselves a chance in the seventh but just didn’t come through.”
Bunch finished his final game playing for QHS going 1-for-4 at the plate, with a double and two RBIs.
Edwardsville would come within one after putting up two runs in the bottom of the third. QHS would switch pitchers in the bottom of the fourth as Kyle Taylor would come in relief for Lowe.
Lowe pitched for 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, four runs, four walks and getting three strikeouts on the day.
As QHS offense stalled, the Tigers took advantage taking their first lead of the night in the bottom of the fourth leading 4-3 heading into the fifth inning. Top of the fifth would see the Blue Devils fail to get a player on base after a line out, fly out and strikeout. The Tigers would hit a two-run double to go up 6-3 after the fifth.
Lowe talked about errors from the in and outfield playing a role in the loss after their 3-0 start.
“We started off really good, then we weren’t able to make some plays in the infield and outfields and they scored a couple runs, but we had a chance late in the game and just didn’t get it done,” said Lowe.
QHS would stop the bleeding and got back to their strong defensive start in the sixth inning with three consecutive ground outs to keep the score at 6-3 heading into the seventh and final inning.
Lawson talked about the pitching performances the team got from Lowe and Taylor.
“They both did a really good job we know they’re an aggressive team,” said Lawson. “So, we wanted to mix it up on them, try and keep them off balanced with the pitches and we made some good plays early. Kyle came in did a great job too, kept them off balanced, gave us a chance at end.’
Taylor finished the day pitching for 2.1 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and two earned runs.
In the top of the seventh, QHS would begin to see some day light at the plate after Taylor advanced to first after getting hit by the pitch, Sohn would later hit a single followed by Schroeder getting walked.
Bases were now loaded for the Blue Devils with an opportunity late to go up on the scoreboard and leave with a tough win. Taylor would score off of a sacrifice fly from Lowe as Sohn and Schroeder were held up at first and second base.
Unfortunately for QHS that would be their final run of the day after a fly and pop out would keep them from capitalizing off of a bases loaded situation.
Sohn went 1-3, scoring one run.
Schroeder would score one run and get one walk.
Hammers would score one run.
Owen Zanger who led the Blue Devils in hits going 2-3 on the day, would also have one walk.
Taylor went 1-2, scoring one run.
Bunch talked about the difficult reality of his high school career being over playing for QHS.
“It hurts putting this jersey on for the last time but I’ve had fun these last couple years, wouldn’t have rather done it with another school and I appreciate this coaching staff for everything they done for me and this team,” said Bunch.
QHS had an up and down season finishing 16-17 overall after their lost to Edwardsville. The Blue Devils finished the season with a solid home record of 8-4, they went 8-13 on the road.
They ended the year playing good baseball winning three of their last five games prior to Wednesday’s postseason loss. Lawson reflected on his team this year and is looking forward to next year’s team.
“This was a great team, they got along really well, the chemistry was there, we just have to clean some things up defensively,” said Lawson. “We’ve got some seniors that we’re really going to miss but at the same time we got a good core group coming back and I’m looking forward to working with them next year.”
