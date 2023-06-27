QUINCY — The first half this season has been full of leaps and valleys for the Gems baseball team this season. Quincy Gems returned to their home diamond after a 0-3 road trip that saw them drop to the Normal Cornbelters and twice to the Clinton Lumberkings.

The Gems hosted the Alton River Dragons Tuesday night leading the season series 2-1. They won in a route 17-3 in six innings to take a commanding 3-1 season series lead.

