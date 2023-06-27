QUINCY — The first half this season has been full of leaps and valleys for the Gems baseball team this season. Quincy Gems returned to their home diamond after a 0-3 road trip that saw them drop to the Normal Cornbelters and twice to the Clinton Lumberkings.
The Gems hosted the Alton River Dragons Tuesday night leading the season series 2-1. They won in a route 17-3 in six innings to take a commanding 3-1 season series lead.
Harry Oden who led the Gems with six RBIs on the night talked about their all-around win on Tuesday.
“We played great,” Oden said. “The offense was clicking, our pitching was clicking too, we were just firing on all cylinders and it felt good to come here and win after a road series we didn’t do too well on.”
To go along with the six RBIs, Oden went 2-for-4, with a home run and two runs in the game.
Quincy wasted no time setting the zone in this one, putting up seven runs in the bottom of the first after holding Alton to zero runs in the top of the first.
The inning was capped off by a grand slam from Oden that scored Harry Fandre, Luke Jessen and Otto Jones. Alton would outscore Quincy 2-1 in the second but the Gems continued to dominate the rest of the night.
Head coach Brad Gyorkos spoke on the team’s preparation for the River Dragons prior to the game.
“We played a heck of a game,” Gyorkos said. “Offensively we just stuck to our game plan, we got out here early today to get some extra swings in, talked today as a team and I thought we played really well.”
Another big hit from Oden, an RBI single scoring Jessen in the bottom of the third push the lead to 9-2. Lucas Loos who finished with four RBIs, hit a three-run double scoring Kyle Hvidsten, Jimmy Koza and Oden.
Loos went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two doubles, a walk and a run.
In the bottom of the fourth, Quincy put up five more runs, headlined by Koza hitting a two-run double scoring Joe Siervo and Fandre. The final run of the night for Quincy would be a double to right center RBI from Loos.
Koza finished the night going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Starting pitcher Noah Harbin pitched for 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, three walks and four strikeouts.
The Gems sit at 11-15 on the season and improved to 6-6 at home. They’ll host Alton again on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
With the second half of the schedule coming up, Gyorkos wants to see his team carry this type of play into the second half and was pleased with their win over a rival.
“(Alton) they’re fun to play, they’re fiery, going to get after it, it’s a bit of rivalry for us, so for us to come out here and play like that is a really good thing,” he said. “We got this break coming up, then the second half will be starting and it’s going to be nice to carry some momentum, we loss the first half but if we can continue to do this then that’ll be good for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.