CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Amid strong gusts of wind, Quincy Notre Dame came away with an 11-1 win over Illini West on Friday.

"If you watched the flag poles today, the wind was blowing in 30 miles per hour," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "We probably would have had four home runs today without the wind. I was really proud of our guys for putting barrels on the ball. That's a quality club over there (in Illini West), man. We just came out and did our job."

