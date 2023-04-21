CARTHAGE, Ill. -- Amid strong gusts of wind, Quincy Notre Dame came away with an 11-1 win over Illini West on Friday.
"If you watched the flag poles today, the wind was blowing in 30 miles per hour," said QND head coach Rich Polak. "We probably would have had four home runs today without the wind. I was really proud of our guys for putting barrels on the ball. That's a quality club over there (in Illini West), man. We just came out and did our job."
QND jumped on the Chargers in the top of the first inning, scoring two runs without getting a hit.
Illini West was down before getting to the plate, and the mixture of errors, walks and the lack of timely hitting doomed any chances of Illini West comeback.
"QND are going to be tough down the stretch and into the postseason," said Chargers head coach Zack Burling. "But I was impressed with how we competed today. There's a few things we can clean up on defense, but that's high school baseball. Overall, I'm happy with how our guys battled at the plate. We hit the ball really well, but it was right at people."
Raiders right-hander Evan Kenning earned the win on the mound after pitching a complete game with five strikeouts. He allowed five hits, three walks and one earned run.
"I thought (Kenning) did great, man," Polak said. "He's bounced back from earlier outings he's had. He went out today and filled up the zone for us and helped us out."
Chargers right-hander Reece Shoup got the start on the mound for Illini West and struggled with command. He only lasted 1.1 innings after giving up five walks, two hits and four earned runs.
Carter Chaplin pitched 2.2 innings of relief for Illini West with two strikeouts; while allowing six hits and two earned runs.
Wyatt Link was the most effective of the three pitchers used by Illini West on Friday, pitching the final three innings in relief with four strikeouts while allowing one unearned run.
"(Link) is a senior and he hasn't pitched much in his varsity career, but he's a guy who's going to go in and scrap and battle and throw strikes," Burling said. "I put him in there and he did really well."
After scoring two runs in the first inning, the Raiders added three more runs in the second, starting with an RBI triple by Colin Kurk that scored Simon Rabe.
Kurk was driven in by a groundout from Jake Schisler. QND would take advantage of another groundout from Dalton Miller that scored Tucker Tollerton later in the frame.
"That inning was pretty unique," Polak said. "There were a couple of walks in there and some quality at bats. When we did make an out, it was a quality out. Schisler had a ground ball to get a guy in and Miller did the same thing."
QND batted around in the fourth inning, getting RBI singles from Tollerton and Jack Linenfelser and an RBI double from Brady Kindhart. The Raider also took advantage of a pair of Charger errors.
Illini West scored its only run in the fourth inning, starting off the frame with a hit by Chapin and two consecutive walks to load the bases with outs. Drake Mudd singled to score Chapin, but the Chargers were unable to score anymore runs in the frame.
Tollerton went 1-for-2 with three walks, three stolen bases, three runs and an RBI for QND.
Linenfelser went 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, also reaching base twice after being hit by a pitch.
"We hit at our place before we came over and our field is set up exactly like this," Polak said. "We knew it was going to be a pretty windy game. Then we got out here and it was really windy. There were some balls that would have left the park in most days."
Chapin went 1-for-2 with a run for the Chargers. Colby Robertson and Nick Johnson each had a hit and a walk.
"We had a couple of balls hit to the opposite field gap and the left-center gap and died as result of the wind," Burling said. "You can't blame the wind or the elements on lack of production. As far as hitting the ball hard and having good at bats, those are things we can control."
Illini West (8-8) will host Rushville-Industry (7-7) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. It will be the first of five games for the Chargers next week.
"It's going to be a busy week and we'll have to rely on our arms a little bit," Burling said. "I think we are good because we got a lot of depth and a lot of guys who can pitch. With our sophomore class, there's three or four guys that we trust to go out and start a varsity game."
QND (16-1) will play at Payson Seymour (4-10) in its next game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
"We've got Payson tomorrow and I've never personally have been there," Polak said. "I'm looking forward to going down there. It's going to be really cold tomorrow, so we are going to have to fight the elements on both sides of the ball. I'm excited to go play."
