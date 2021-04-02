QUINCY — The inability to consistently throw strikes forced Quincy University baseball coach Josh Rabe to pull right-handed starter Lance Logsdon with one out in the second inning last weekend against Missouri S&T.
“It was bad,” Logsdon said. “It was really bad.”
The biggest bugaboo was walks.
The 2017 Herald-Whig Player of the Year who once was recruited by NCAA Division I programs as a pitcher before undergoing shoulder surgery hadn’t started a game in more than three years when Rabe and pitching coach Matt Schissel felt he was ready to go in this season’s second weekend.
He pitched seven innings in his first three outings combined, striking out six but also walking six. Three of those walks came in a 5-4 loss to Missouri S&T in which Logsdon allowed four runs and five hits before the quick hook.
“I told myself I need to be aggressive in the zone,” Logsdon said. “All of my outings before this one, I had three or walks in two or three innings. That’s not going to work.”
Pitching like he did Friday will get the job done.
The Canton, Mo., product started the first game of the doubleheader against Truman State at QU Stadium, throwing 45 pitches and walking none over four scoreless innings of a 9-2 victory that led to the twinbill sweep. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven, leading to the sophomore’s first collegiate victory.
It also is Logsdon’s first victory since his complete game for Canton in a 3-2 victory over Perrysville St. Vincent in the Class 2 state semifinals on May 31, 2017.
“It was good to see how being aggressive and working ahead pays off,” said Logsdon, who helped himself by hitting a grand slam in the second inning. “Hopefully I can build off that and keep going.”
It’s a sign better days lie ahead.
“He’s pitched OK at times, but today he was good,” said Rabe, who primarily uses Logsdon as a designated hitter who is hitting .394 with five home runs and 26 RBIs this season. “He commanded his off-speed pitches. His velocity is starting to tick back up. It’s what you want to see.”
Logsdon could be a viable option as the No. 2 or 3 starter in the rotation moving forward. Senior left-hander Riley Martin is 4-1 overall and has been dominant, but Logsdon’s victory is just the third by a starter other than Martin.
“We have to establish our rotation behind Riley,” Logsdon said. “Right now, we still don’t have great starting pieces behind him. If that can build and we can build some confidence from that, it would be great.”