QND celebration 3.28.JPG

QND's Brady Kindhart and Alex Connoyer celebrate after Connoyer's two-run home run in the fifth inning of a game against Palmyra at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield on March 28.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

MENDON, Ill. -- It was a big day for Quincy Notre Dame shortstop Alex Connoyer.

Connoyer went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBIs during QND's 12-6 road win over West Central Conference foe Mendon Unity on Monday.

