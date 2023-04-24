MENDON, Ill. -- It was a big day for Quincy Notre Dame shortstop Alex Connoyer.
Connoyer went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBIs during QND's 12-6 road win over West Central Conference foe Mendon Unity on Monday.
Connoyer hit grand slam in the top of the first inning to give the Raiders an early 4-0 lead.
It would not last with the Mustangs scoring five runs in the bottom half of the first to quickly overtake the Raiders.
QND would regain its lead in the fourth inning and not look back.
Tucker Tollerton went 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs, while also pitching an inning in relief with three strikeouts.
Mason Winking came in to relieve starting pitcher Abram Wiewel in the second inning and would earn the win on the mound.
Winking went five innings with eight strikeouts. He would allow only three hits, three walks and the only run allowed was unearned.
Up next for QND (18-1) is a cross-state road game against Clark County (11-5) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Devils rebound with win over Alleman
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. -- Quincy High School rebounded from a tough week with a 2-1 road win over Alleman in Monday's girls soccer game.
Midfielder Bri Lannerd scored both goals for QHS, with midfielder Rian Moore getting the assist on the second goal.
Goalkeeper Taylor Fohey, defender Olivia Kline, forward Taylor Routh and forward Kirsten Kramer earned devil horns after the game.
The QHS junior varsity team won 5-0 over Alleman's JV team.
QHS (9-2-3) will compete in the Great River Classic on Thursday and Friday.
Chargers shut out Rushville-Industry
Nick Bruns was on top of his game on the mound on Monday, helping Illini West defeat Rushville-Industry 3-0.
Bruns pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts.
Kaleb Crenshaw went 2-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate, while Colby Robertson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Illini West (9-8) will host Mendon Unity (6-7) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Highland defeats Mark Twain
The Highland baseball team defeated Mark Twain 14-1 in Monday's game at Mark Twain High School.
Drew Smith pitched 6.2 innings with 13 strikeouts to earn the win for the Cougars.
Aidan Lay hit a home run and had four RBIs for Highland, while Cooper Bliven had a home run and two RBIs.
Highland (5-6) will host Marion County (2-8) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mark Twain (2-12) will host Clopton (4-8) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Marion County slugs it way to victory
There was a lot of offense in Madison during Monday's baseball game against Marion County, with the Mustangs coming away with a 28-10 win.
Monday's win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Mustangs.
Marion County scored in every inning except for the second, with Madison taking the lead twice early on.
The Mustangs would take the lead for good in the fourth inning and punctuate its day with a 10-run sixth.
Marion County shortstop Joey Lagemann went 6-for-6 with a double, two stolen bases, RBI and six runs. He also earned the win on the mound after pitching 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Mustangs center fielder Jackson Stewart went 3-for-4 with a walk, double, five runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Marion County catcher Root Cheney went 2-for-2 with a double, triple, two walks, six runs and four RBIs.
Mustangs infielder Porter Britt went 4-for-5 with a run, double and five RBIs.
Marion County (2-8) will play at Highland (5-6) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Payson Seymour softball defeats Southeastern
Payson Seymour defeated Southeastern 4-3 in Monday's home softball game.
Bryn Buescher pitched a complete game for Payson to earn the win. She had three strikeouts; while allowing nine hits, two walks and two earned runs.
Ella Archer had a hit, walk and an RBI. Megan Kirby had a hit, walk, run and two stolen bases.
Payson Seymour (8-16) will host Barry Western (8-4) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Western softball defeats Illini West
Barry Western rebounded from a pair of tough losses over the weekend with a 10-7 win over Illini West on Monday.
Skylar Bainter earned the win in the circle after pitching a complete game with 14 strikeouts.
Brynlee McQuay hit a home run for Western, while Kodi Nelson and Brooklyn Stolte each had two hits.
Madalyn Boyer also pitched a complete game on the losing side, getting seven strikeouts.
Kaelyn Ferrill went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chargers, while Kennedy Gunning went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Illini West will face Macomb in its next game on Thursday.
Western (8-4) will play at Payson Seymour (8-16) in its next game at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
