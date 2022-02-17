COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Hannibal senior Trevor Wilson and Palmyra junior Collin Arch both remain in contention to defend their state championships after the first day of action at the Missouri State High School wrestling championship.
Wilson (38-3) defeated Clayton's Dempsey Brinkman by fall in the first round of the Class 3 170-pound match to cap off a perfect night for the Pirates.
All three of the other Hannibal wrestlers won their opening round matches in the Class 3 state tournament.
Pirates sophomore Reign Creech (34-7) won a sudden victory over Bolivar's Forrest McMannes in the first round of the 106-pound match.
Hannibal sophomore Tristen Essig (38-4) defeated Chaminade's Massimo Mattina by fall in the first round of the 120-pound match.
Pirates sophomore Cody Culp (35-6) defeated Festus' Austin Neff by fall in the first round of the 126-pound match.
Arch (37-0) defeated Central's Gavyn Colbert by fall in the first round of the Class 1 138-pound match.
Palmyra senior Luke Triplett (36-7) defeated Mid-Buchanan's Owen Stockbauer by fall in the first round of the Class 1 220-pound match.
Panthers freshman Brayden Pillars (31-19) fell by a 9-7 decision in the first round of the Class 1 132-pound match to Holden's Logan Yoder.
Pillars then defeated Lawson's Dawson McNeal by fall in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Palmyra has 11 team points and ranks 18th out of 51 Class 1 teams competing.
Panthers freshman Elly Lorensen competed in the Class 1 girls state tournament on Thursday.
Lorensen fell to Ladue Horton Watkins' Scarlette Maier by fall in the championship first round in the 141-pound bracket.
Lorensen then fell to Park Hill's Eve Herlyn by a 8-4 decision in the first round of the consolation bracket.
The weigh-in for the Class 1 boys quarterfinals and second round wrestleback will start at 7 a.m. and matches will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
The weigh-in for the Class 3 boys quarterfinals will start at noon and matches will begin at 1:15 p.m. on Friday.
The semifinals and third round wrestleback for all classes will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
