AUGUSTA, Ill. -- Southeastern High School Danny Stephens is one of the most versatile basketball players in the state of the Illinois.
And one of the best.
The 6-foot-7 Stephens, a first team all-state selection as a junior, has had a superb spring playing on the AAU circuit.
And college coaches continue to take notice.
Following a recruiting visit last weekend, Stephens received an offer from the University of South Dakota.
It is the fourth NCAA Division I scholarship offer for the senior-to-be. He earlier received offers from Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and Southeast Missouri State.
“It’s always been a goal and a dream of mine to play college basketball,” Stephens said Wednesday. “In the last two years, it started to become more of a possibility that I could play at the Division I level.
“I’m looking to play basketball as long as I can.”
Since the high school season ended in early March, Stephens has been busy. He has played in more than 20 games in AAU competition.
“It has gone really well,” he said. “I’m part of a good team and I’ve had an opportunity to play against some good competition.”
The versatile Stephens, who excels playing on the perimeter and in the paint, missed half of his junior season with a hand injury.
But he was still good enough to earn all-state honors.
Stephens was virtually unstoppable when he did play as a junior.
He averaged 28.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Suns.
Stephens shot 63 percent from the field and made 94 percent of his free throws.
He is a player who would fit well at the college level with his massive skill set.
“I feel like I have a lot to offer,” Stephens said. “I can play a lot of different positions.”
He led Southeastern on a strong postseason run.
The Suns captured their first sectional title in 30 years.
They reached the final eight in Class 1A before they fell to eventual state runner-up Liberty in the Super-Sectional.
“We had a good season and accomplished a lot,” Stephens said. “We lost some seniors, and we will have some younger players stepping in to fill those roles. Obviously, we want to get back to the elite eight again next year.”
For now, Stephens is focused on a busy summer of basketball.
“I practice every day, and I’m working on getting bigger and stronger,” he said. “I’m at about 205 pounds right now, I hope to be around 210 or 215. I’m eating better and I’ve been lifting weights. And we have been doing a lot of conditioning work.”
Stephens plans to play in three big competitions this summer. One is in Atlanta and two are in Milwaukee.
“Those tournaments are really important,” he said. “Two of the tournaments will have college coaches there watching us play in July. I am hoping to get as many offers as I can.”
Stephens said he hopes to make his college decision prior to his senior season in basketball.
Bradley, South Dakota State and Illinois State are among the other schools who have shown interest in Stephens.
“I’m looking to sign in November,” he said. “We will just have to see how everything plays out. I’m excited to see how the summer goes. I’m looking forward to it.”
