QUINCY — Intimidation won’t be one of the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team’s weapons at the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
“We’re not going to scare anybody when we walk into the gym,” freshman guard Brandon Kracht said.
The Trail Blazers never have.
“In warmups, they’re going to be like, ‘Who’s this team? How did they make it there?’” Kracht said. “Once we start playing, we just play together. We have fun. We work hard. That’s really all that matters.”
It’s been a blueprint for success.
For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Trail Blazers are packing for a trip to Danville, Ill., and an appearance in the national tournament. JWCC (16-6) is seeded ninth and will face eighth-seeded Sandhills (19-4) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the opening round at Mary Miller Gym on the Danville Area Community College campus.
JWCC coach Brad Hoyt has been at the helm for each of the three previous national tournament appearances, so he has an idea of what to expect.
His message to his players about how to prepare is quite succinct: Just do what got you here.
“Anytime you’re making this trip, there’s so many unknowns,” Hoyt said. “There’s unknowns on what you’re going to see from a basketball standpoint. There’s unknowns on the down time that you have. For us, it’s about trying to be who you are and doing the things that got you there.
“It’s good enough. It’s been good enough. Then it’s about matchups. So much of the postseason is not the basketball stuff. It’s the rest of it. We have to stay focused and go over there with the intent to win games.”
The draw doesn’t do the Trail Blazers any favors in that regard.
Sandhills, which is located in Pinehurst, N.C., is the defending NJCAA Division III national champion, finishing the tournament before the coronavirus pandemic shut everyone else down. The Flyers decided to move to D-II this season after the NJCAA announced there would not be a D-III national tournament due to a limited number of teams playing through the pandemic.
The Flyers went 17-3 in the regular season and won the Region 10 regular-season title to earn a national tournament berth. Sandhills lost to Davidson-Davie 93-83 in the South Atlantic District championship game.
Davidson-Davie is the No. 1-seeded team in the national tournament and is expected to be the second-round opponent for the winner of the JWCC-Sandhills matchup.
“They’re pretty imposing on film,” Hoyt said of Sandhills. “They’re really good in transition and really good on the offensive glass. That becomes pretty clear pretty quick as you watch them play.
“They’re active. They’re athletic. They’re strong. They’re really successful.”
Flyers coach Mike Apple is in his 10th season at the helm and has won 20 or more games in eight of the nine previous seasons with two national championships. This year, the Flyers average 99.5 points per game and shot 50.7 percent from the field.
Five players average in double figures with sophomore forward Derreco Miller and freshman forward Bryan Quiller each averaging 15.5 points per game.
“We’ve really been practicing rebounding drills and doing that type of thing,” Kracht said. “I know they get out in transition a lot. Defensively, stopping transition and rebounding are really the keys.”
It still comes back to the Trail Blazers being able to establish their style and their pace of play.
JWCC averages 79 points and 17 assists per game with sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings, the Region 24 Player of the Year, averaging 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Ja’Veon Taylor, the second-leading scorer at 9.9 points per game, will not play after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That doesn’t deter the Trail Blazers from making this a worthwhile trip.
“We’re on bigger stage and are going to be playing the best of the best,” Jennings said. “But we have to do what we do at a high pace and get down to playing defense. I think we’ll show we belong here.”
The Trail Blazers are confident in that.
“I think it’ll be a good week,” Kracht said. “It will be a lot different than what people think we can do over there.”
The hope is to still be playing on the tourney’s final day.
“You want to extend the week,” Hoyt said. “It’s finding a way to get to next Saturday. If you’re playing that day, you’re playing a fourth game and you’ve maximized the experience. You’ve put yourself in position to place across the country. Those are the things you have to fight for.
“And you have to win some games. That first one is critical, but you have to string some together no matter what. Getting to Saturday is really what your goal gets to.”